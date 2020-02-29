HRPro/ BenePro Announces New Vice President of Human Resources

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HRPro/ BenePro, a national provider of Human Resources and Benefit Consulting and Administration announced that Rebecca Dioso has joined the firm as the new Vice President of Human Resources. With more than two decades of corporate HR experience, Rebecca Dioso brings a wealth of expertise both as a Human Resource leader and Change Management professional. Dioso has both her SPHR and SHRM-SCP certifications. She is a former Member of the Board of the Michigan Diversity Council and is currently the Vice President of the Board for the non-profit Our Community Bridge.

In her new role as Vice President, Dioso will continue to grow HRPro's Human Resource consulting and support services. Dioso comments, "The opportunity to grow and advance the HR Consulting practice at HRPro is the perfect fit for me. I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to guide and advise our clients in best practices".

Kristopher Powell, President/ CEO of HRPro/BenePro said "We are thrilled to add Rebecca to our team. She brings a vast knowledge of Human Resource practices as well as seamlessly blending into our noteworthy company culture."

HRPro/BenePro is one of Michigan's top HR and benefit advisory and administration firms, offering a Total People Solution for small to mid-sized companies. HRPro/BenePro strives to create a fun, collaborative culture that puts an emphasis on customer relationships and personalized service. Recently celebrating their 30-year anniversary, they are constantly working to stay ahead of latest trends and needs in the industry. Their mission is to work closely with organizations to understand and help them achieve their human capital goals.

