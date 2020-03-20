20.03.2020 13:38:00

HRO Resources Introduces a Suite of Services to Help Companies Stay Resilient from Consequences of COVID-19

HOUSTON, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HRO Resources introduces a suite of services to help companies stay resilient during the economic impact of COVID-19.

COVID-19 and its impact on the economy are yet to be fully understood, but one thing is for certain, there will be financial impacts on some level to many industry segments and our ways of doing business will change for the time being. Now is the time to act.

The HRO Resilience Initiative is focused on solutions designed to help businesses in areas most impacted.  The HRO team recommends small and mid-size businesses take the following immediate steps:

  • Go through your P&L with a fine-tooth comb and trim your business expenses
  • Focus on areas of your business where you may have liability exposures
  • Improve efficiencies so that broken or outdated processes don't hurt your bottom line
  • Gather your current employee benefits and commercial insurance programs for review
  • Make a list and prioritize your needs for assistance in HR services

    • The HRO Resilience Initiative is aimed to help businesses in all areas.

    We've recently tailored a solution for a 50-person warehouse & distribution company and created an annual savings of $65,000.

    The benefit of our bundled services will help impacted business reduce their costs and mitigate their organizational risks. The HRO Resilience Initiative is about actively helping our clients with strategies to overcome business challenges and discussing how HRO Resources can be a value-added partner to ensure the continued success of their businesses regardless of the economic challenges on the horizon. 

    For more information on the HRO Resilience Initiative, please contact:

    HRO Resources

    hello@hroresources.com

    832-486-9436

    About HRO Resources

    HRO Resources provides a one-stop solution, from a single source provider, for professional services key to the growth of small and mid-size businesses.  Services include employee administration, employee benefits, benefits administration, 401K, HR consulting, cloud based payroll technology, HR technology, commercial insurance, risk management and safety and loss prevention.

    Media contact:
    Julie Davis
    512-355-7697
    236341@email4pr.com

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hro-resources-introduces-a-suite-of-services-to-help-companies-stay-resilient-from-consequences-of-covid-19-301027104.html

    SOURCE HRO Resources

