HR Maximizer Postpones Dallas Healthcare HR Conference to September

DALLAS, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR Maximizer Inc announced today that the Dallas HR Maximizer Healthcare HR Conference, to be held in downtown Dallas, has been postponed to September 17th and 18th, 2020. "We decided this past week to temporarily adjust from a 60% remote work model to a 100% remote model based on the recommendations of CDC regarding the COVID-19 virus. Postponing our April conference in Dallas was the next important step in order to keep all attendees and our employees safe and prevent the spread of this pandemic," says Rollis Fontenot III, President of HR Maximizer Inc and conference presenter.

"In response to the concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, HR Maximizer has decided to reschedule the HR conference to the Fall," says Rebecca Stirzaker, PHR, SHRM-CP, CHRO of Valley Baptist Health System and HR Maximizer Healthcare HR Conference panelist.

Cathy Henesey, SPHR, CHHR, SHRM-SCP, Executive Director, Talent Acquisition | HR Shared Services for AdventHealth and conference moderator and group discussion leader adds, "in an effort to keep our HR professionals safe so they may continue to serve their employees, HR Maximizer has decided to reschedule the HR conference until September. We look forward to offering great content and development once this crisis has passed."

The conference was originally scheduled for April 2nd and 3rd. "We are sad that the conference is being postponed, but agree it's for the best. We look forward to a great meeting in September!" says Heather Eustermann, VP of Business Development (US and EMEA) for PageUp and conference sponsor.

Sean Hatcher, Business Development Partner of Criminal Background Check and conference sponsor adds, "We (CRC) believe that postponing the conference is the best course of option to protect the public and limit the effect of the virus. We're looking forward to attending the conference on the new date and connecting with HR leaders to share hiring strategies."

Leah Ramsey, VP of HR Maximizer and conference moderator says that "with all the reports coming in from the CDC, and with the amount of companies that are restricting travel for their employees as well as restrictions against large public gatherings, we thought it would be in the best interest of everyone involved to postpone."

HR Maximizer Inc is a subsidiary of Ascend HR Corp. HR Maximizer is the only company offering recruitment-related services for registered nurses, clinicians and providers exclusively on a subscription basis. Their unique system for creating recruitment content designed for clinicians and providers allows organizations to attain 3-5 times more hires than what would normally be gained by working with traditional contingency or retained search offerings.

Nothing is more important than lives right now and we look forward to having this pandemic behind us and having a great conference in September.

SOURCE HR Maximizer