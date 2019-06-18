HR Maximizer Announces Partnerships and Sponsors for Upcoming Healthcare Conference on Growing Clinical Staff

HOUSTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR Maximizer Inc (https://hrmaximizer.com) announced today that six sponsors/partners have been added to its joint conference with the Houston Healthcare HR Association (HHHRA - https://hhhra.org). In addition to having 30 presenters and panelists at the conference, HR Maximizer welcomes Staywell, Walden University, PageUp, CRC, Alliance Work Partners and Kognito.

Houston Healthcare HR Association

The HHHRA is a proud sub-chapter of the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA - http://ashhra.org). "We are excited to join in partnering with HR Maximizer on this conference. We feel that it is important to share best practices among organizations in order to help us all address the needs of our patients and the community we serve," says Gary L. Marsh, Vice President of the HHHRA and Director of Talent Management & Workforce Strategies at Harris Health System. Marsh returns to this years conference as a presenter on the subject of performance reviews.

Conference Partners

Platinum Partner (Open)

The conference will feature one company from each unique niche and looks forward to having one exclusive Platinum Partner for this event. HR Maximizer Inc. is actively considering applications for the exclusive Platinum Partner designation.

Premium Partner

Staywell (https://www.staywell.com) joins the conference as one of only two Premium Partners. "Today's health care providers are experiencing unprecedented levels of stress and burnout, leaving them overworked and challenged to provide the highest level of patient care," said Joseph Qualtier, StayWell senior vice president of sales. "A proud sponsor of this year's HR Maximizer Conference, StayWell presents innovative wellness solutions and lifestyle management programs that empower providers and employees to actively improve their health and well-being, leaving them at their best at home and with their patients." HR Maximizer Inc. is actively considering applications for one additional Premium Partner as well.

Exhibitors and Categories Represented:



Clinical Recruitment Advertising and Candidate Lead Generation: "Many healthcare organizations throughout the Greater Houston, Texas area and beyond are experiencing challenges in growing provider and clinical staff, so this conference is designed to address that need on a local and regional level. Because of this we knew that partnering with the HHHRA was going to be a great move for us in our 2nd annual conference," says Leah Ramsey , vice president of HR Maximizer, Inc.

area and beyond are experiencing challenges in growing provider and clinical staff, so this conference is designed to address that need on a local and regional level. Because of this we knew that partnering with the HHHRA was going to be a great move for us in our 2nd annual conference," says , vice president of HR Maximizer, Inc. Provider Wellness Applications: Staywell - Premium Partner on this year's conference.

Clinical Staff Education Solutions: Matthew Reed , Director of Strategic Alliances told us that, " Walden University (http://www.waldenu.edu/partners) looks forward to connecting with organizational leaders at the HHHRA HR Maximizer conference to explore ways in which an academic partnership can enhance our workforce development initiatives."

, Director of Strategic Alliances told us that, " (http://www.waldenu.edu/partners) looks forward to connecting with organizational leaders at the HHHRA HR Maximizer conference to explore ways in which an academic partnership can enhance our workforce development initiatives." Applicant Tracking System: "Working with healthcare organizations as their talent acquisition technology provider, has shown us that recruiting and developing great talent is one of the most important duties – and greatest challenges – that healthcare HR practitioners face. We're excited to support the HR Maximizer conference to move the needle on healthcare recruiting and help organizations to recruit, develop and retain the best clinical staff," says Heather Eusterman , Vice President of Business Development at PageUp (https://pageup.healthcare).

, Vice President of Business Development at PageUp (https://pageup.healthcare). Background Screening and Credentialing: Dorian Dehnel , President of CRC says, "CRC (CriminalRecordCheck.com - https://criminalrecordcheck.com) is proud to sponsor the HHHRA conference and we're excited to attend. We believe this is a great chance for anyone in healthcare to connect with industry leaders from around the country and form meaningful relationships in a close knit environment."

Employee Assistance Program: Rick Dielman is Chief Account Executive at Alliance Work Partners (https://www.awpnow.com), one of the most experienced EAPs in the nation. Rick told us, "We are pleased to partner with HR Maximizer, and we look forward to contributing to the discourse on EAP's role in preventing burn out, elevating employee wellbeing, reducing health care costs and producing ROI for employers."



Health Simulations: Kognito (https://kognito.com) is a health simulation company whose evidence-based simulations harness the power of role-play conversations with virtual humans to improve social, emotional, and physical health. Kim LaMontagne , Director of Channel Partnerships for Kognito says, "It's a great honor to speak on such an important topic as "Presenteeism" at your conference and Kognito is looking forward to exhibiting as well."

For partner/sponsorship opportunities, visit https://hrmaximizer.com/sponsorship.php.

Registration for this event will be limited to 100 attendees. Below is a sampling of some of the healthcare organizations where scheduled presenters and panelists are from:

Texas:



Memorial Hermann

CHI St Lukes

MD Anderson

Houston Methodist

Harris Health System

Valley Baptist Medical Center

Parkland Health and Hospital System

RediClinic

NightLight Pediatric Urgent Care

Nationwide:



Beaumont Health

Atrium Health

Vail Health

Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center

To register or learn more about this year's conference, visit the HHHRA | HR Maximizer Conference page at https://www.partners.hrmaximizer.com/optin29272409

About HR Maximizer Inc: HR Maximizer™ is a subscription-based recruitment recruitment advertising and candidate lead generation service powered by the latest technology. This service specializes in the delivery of interested, available, and qualified registered nurse (RN), nurse practitioner (NP), physician assistant (PA), and physician (MD | DO) candidates for hard to fill requisitions. HR Maximizer Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ascend HR Corp.

SOURCE HR Maximizer Inc.