HR Focus in Ghana: BizMerlinHR announces strategic alliance with StratAfrique

RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI powered HR management system, BizMerlinHR, and prominent management consulting firm in Ghana - StratAfrique, have formed a strategic alliance to help businesses in Ghana leverage simple and effective technology solutions that facilitate the HR management experience and support the creation of a culture of performance.

BizMerlinHR offers comprehensive and award-winning human capital management solution to organizations whereas StratAfrique aims to "Develop people through work". This underlying common objective has laid the foundation of a strong alliance between the two.

Leveraging the power of proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), BizMerlinHR optimizes all the HR activities like core employee records, candidate selection processes, performance management, employee onboarding experience, and above all, creates an agile employee experience.

BizMerlinHR creates agility by putting the employee in focus, especially the millennial employee, who thinks beyond a 9 to 5 routine, constantly seeks for opportunities to grow and develop and is motivated by the impact they create.

StratAfrique helps progressive organizations develop the right strategic posture to execute the best HR and business practices in order to attain the highest levels of compliance and standards in their chosen industry.

Franklin Ansah-Antwi, Managing Partner of StratAfrique, explains: "This alliance is a perfect win-win for both parties as we work toward a common goal to provide an integrated approach to empower organizations and their employees to drive productivity effectively".

"HR Managers must spend time to develop what matters most to the organization and its growth - their people and their talent. Agile HR software like BizMerlinHR strengthens the organization by providing the technology that supports the HR processes and culture." says Elena Correas, VP - Innovation and Product Strategy at BizMerlin.

About StratAfrique:

StratAfrique offers a refreshing approach to management consulting, keeping in focus the core strategic levers that impact organizational performance and culture. The firm ensures that its interventions are built around client needs, as well as essential client input and involvement.

About BizMerlinHR:

BizMerlinHR is the online Human Capital Management (HCM) software that offers comprehensive employee records, onboarding tools, leave tracking, performance reviews, 360-degree feedback, goal tracking, and applicant tracking system.

BizMerlinHR application suite also includes career planner, retention management, workforce planning systems and integrates with more than 100 applications such as JIRA, Salesforce, and QuickBooks.

