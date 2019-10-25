HR Asia Announces Singapore's Best Companies to Work for in Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Singapore companies have been named the Best Companies to Work for in Asia by Business Media International's human resources publication, HR Asia.

This year, 8,231 employees from a total of 196 companies across Singapore responded to the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Survey. The survey also covers ten other markets across Asia, including Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Award winners this year include Cycle and Carriage Singapore and Far East Organization, which have been named into the list the fifth year in a row, Swarovski Singapore (4th consecutive year), British American Tobacco, Mazars, Mundipharma and TWG Tea Company (all third year recipients) as well as first time winners such as Grab, Great Eastern Singapore, NTUC First Campus and Standard Chartered Bank Singapore.

"This year, we've rolled out our new Total Engagement Assessment Model or T.E.A.M which takes our already robust Employee Input Survey (EIS) that covers emotional engagement (Heart), intention and motivation (Mind) and advocacy and behaviour (Soul) - and adds elements of collective consciousness (Think), workplace sentiment (Feel) and team dynamics (Do). This results in a unique 360 degree employee engagement survey that studies not just how much an employee is engaged, but also how are they engaged differently in a group environment, and in response to corporate initiatives," says Dato' William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

Good Employers Score Higher

Survey participants were asked affirmative statements about their employers, and either agree or disagree with each of the statements. Based on these answers across the survey, participating companies are scored and ranked for the awards. From the survey, it is clear that employers that are more transparent, supportive of employees' growth and lead by example, are more likely to be rated as a good workplace by their own employees.

This is echoed by some of the recipients.

"We are proud to receive the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For Award for the 3rd year in a row. It is a testament to the continuous efforts of our HR professionals and business leaders to create a great place to work for our employees. It shows that it is not just a one off achievement but an ongoing commitment. We hope to be back again for a 4th and 5th year as well," says Jonathan Vowels, Regional Operations Deployment Manager of British American Tobacco Singapore.

"Winning for the second consecutive year is a heartening affirmation that we are on the right track in creating a progressive workplace environment that unlocks the best in our people. My team's relentless efforts to enhance our existing HR practices and willingness to introduce new initiatives based on global market practices and fresh ideas from the organisation has been worth the journey. HR practices are fast evolving, and we are committed to adapting our strategy in line with expectation of the next generation of our global workforce," says Mohammed Al Shamsi, Vice President, HR & Administration, Asia-Pacific of Borouge Pte Ltd.

"An engaged and inspired workforce is key to delivering business performance. Supported by a comprehensive people engagement and talent development framework, we build a positive workplace culture that emphasises collaboration, inclusivity and innovation. This award recognition spurs us on to push out even more creative ways to energise the CDL family to work (and play!) together as a team," says Kwek Eik Sheng, Group Chief Strategy Officer, City Developments Limited.

"At Tapestry we sincerely believe our success is only possible through our Talents. We are working hard to develop, engage, care of our people and create genuine passion for them to reach their full potential and fulfil their career dreams. Looking forward, we will continue to strengthen our HR transformation journey to build a dynamic, diverse and inclusive culture that supports the needs and celebrate the successes of our people and the business," says Emmanuel Ruelland, General Manager, Tapestry SEA & Oceania.

"This award is a strong endorsement for our ONE@CRIMSON ecosystem that is helping to transform our work place and making employees happy. As an IT company, we will leverage on technology to engage employees and helping them to work better, faster and smarter together. As we continue to make improvements across the organisation, our aim is to help our People find joy at work, while staying true to our ONE Crimson core values," says Sylvia Koh, Chief People Officer, CrimsonLogic.

"Grab is honoured to be recognised as one of Singapore's best companies to work for. Since 2012, we have not steered from our vision of driving Southeast Asia forward, and we are proud that this translated into a unique employee culture of out serving our communities. Thank you for this award, we will continue to do good by our employees and the rest of Southeast Asia," says Marilyn Yee, Regional Employer Brand Manager, Grab.

"This award is an affirmation of everyone's efforts, as we have been going all the way to build a more engaged workplace at Maersk. Enhancing the employee experience is at the heart of our initiatives, and we take every opportunity to empower our employees to make the right decisions for themselves and our customers. We will continue to adapt to the ever-changing needs of our diverse workforce, and come up with inclusive approaches that enable the success of our people, customers and business," says Isabel Sagun, TMS Area HR Manager.

"We are extremely honored to receive this award for the 3rd consecutive year. We strongly believed that Mazarians are key to our success. This award affirms our commitment to our Mazarians and their level of happiness with the firm. We will continue to embrace them, respect their voices and make their time with us a significant milestone in their life. We aim to have each Mazarian's journey to be unique and special. As 'your years at Mazars, years that count'," says Denis Usher, Managing Partner, Mazars Singapore.

"This award recognising NTUC First Campus as one of the best companies to work for in Asia is a huge win for us. This affirms our organisation's continual emphasis in staff engagement and culture building, envisioning NFC to be a place where staff are happy because they have a strong sense of purpose, empowerment, mastery and enjoy relationships or trust and respect with each other," says Geraldine Lee, Chief HR Officer, NTUC First Campus Co-operative Ltd.

"SAS creates analytic software that turns customer data into insight and makes the world better by doing good. Customers in 149 countries use SAS to battle cybercrime, improve customer experiences, protect endangered species, improve education and child welfare, and much more. Employees find that SAS is a great place to work as we demonstrated and believe in our core values of Curious, Passionate, Authentic and Accountable. Our employees genuinely enjoy working in our culture of diversity and inclusiveness," says Randy Goh, Managing Director, SAS Singapore.

"The greatest investment that a company can make is in its people. Winning the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award for the 4th consecutive year is a testament of our promise and commitment in training and investing in our team," says Rith Aum-Stievenard, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder of TWG Tea.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.



List of Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2019 (Singapore)

Company Industry Adventus Singapore Pte Ltd IT Borouge Pte Ltd Chemicals British American Tobacco Singapore Pte Ltd FMCG City Developments Limited Property Developments Coach Singapore Pte Ltd Retail CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd IT Cycle & Carriage Singapore Automotive Danone Asia Pte Ltd FMCG ECU Worldwide Logistics Far East Organization Conglomerate Genesis Retail Pte Ltd Retail Grab Technology Great Eastern Singapore Financial Services Intellect Minds Pte Ltd IT Kuehne + Nagel (Asia Pacific) Management Pte. Ltd. Supply Chain and Logistics Maersk Singapore Pte Ltd Transport and Logistics Mazars LLP Accounting MSD International GmbH (Singapore Branch) Pharmaceuticals Mundipharma Singapore Holding Pte Ltd Pharmaceuticals NTUC First Campus Co-operative Ltd Education Oracle Corporation Singapore Pte Ltd Technology SAS Institute Pte Ltd IT Schindler Lifts (Singapore) Pte Ltd Elevator & Escalator Singapore Hai Di Lao Dining Pte. Ltd. F&B Sony Electronics Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Electronics Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited Banking & Finance Swarovski Singapore Trading Pte Ltd Retail Titansoft Pte Ltd IT TWG Tea Company Pte Ltd F&B Yinson Production Offshore Pte. Ltd. Oil and Gas

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191025/2622253-1

SOURCE Business Media International