HR Asia Announces Malaysia's Best Companies to Work for in Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty-nine Malaysian companies have been named the Best Companies to Work for in Asia by the human resources publication, HR Asia.

This year, 13,390 employees from a total of 359 companies across Malaysia responded to the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Survey. The survey also covers ten other markets across Asia, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

Award winners this year include RHB Bank Berhad and SAS Institute Sdn Bhd, which have been named into the list the seven year in a row, Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia Sdn Bhd (6th consecutive year), APM Automotive Holdings Berhad, Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd and SunPower Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn Bhd (all fifth year recipients) as well as first time winners such as Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, OSK Holdings Berhad, Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

"This year, we've rolled out our new Total Engagement Assessment Model or T.E.A.M. which takes our already robust Employee Input Survey (EIS) that covers emotional engagement (Heart), intention and motivation (Mind) and advocacy and behaviour (Soul) - and adds elements of collective consciousness (Think), workplace sentiment (Feel) and team dynamics (Do). This results in a unique 360 degree employee engagement survey that studies not just how much an employee is engaged, but also how are they engaged differently in a group environment, and in response to corporate initiatives," says Dato' William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

Good Employers Score Higher

Survey participants were asked affirmative statements about their employers, and either agree or disagree with each of the statements. Based on these answers across the survey, participating companies are scored and ranked for the awards. From the survey, it is clear that employers that are more transparent, supportive of employees' growth and lead by example, are more likely to be rated as a good workplace by their own employees.

This is echoed by some of the recipients.

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad shared that "To win the Marketplace, you must win the People. People is the capacity to transform vision into reality."

"I am extremely proud to receive this prestigious award on behalf our people for 5 consecutive years which is testament to their strong commitments and contribution towards the success of our company. We would continue to strive to create the best working environment for our people focusing on enhancing their lives and aspiration in line with our company's visions and mission. This award allows us to challenge ourselves to find areas of improvement whilst benchmarking with some of the other leading organisations here tonight," says Thomas Kathofer, Managing Director of Arvato Systems.

"We are very honored to have been bestowed with this award for 3 consecutive years. This award is a testament of our strong workplace culture and HR practices that recognise our People as an important asset to deliver our commitment to our customers. I would like to dedicate this award to all the employees for their hard work and dedication in putting customers at the heart of everything that they do," says Emmanuel Nivet, CEO of AXA AFFIN General Insurance Berhad.

"At Tapestry we sincerely believe our success is only possible through our Talents. We are working hard to develop, engage, care of our people and create genuine passion for them to reach their full potential and fulfill their career dreams. Looking forward, we will continue to strengthen our HR transformation journey to build a dynamic, diverse and inclusive culture that supports the needs and celebrate the successes of our people and the business," says Emmanuel Ruelland, General Manager of Tapestry SEA & Oceania.

"It is a great honour to have been named as an award recipient of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2019 Awards. At Cuckoo, we believe that our talents are our best assets and that is why I would like to dedicate this award to every member of the Cuckoo Family," says Queenie Goh, Chief Marketing Officer of Cuckoo International (MAL) Sdn Bhd.

"It is wonderful to see the market validation of the great work our teams have done to create a strong environment for our people to work in. This only strengthens our employer brand in the marketplace and I believe this can open up more opportunities for our people, and for our business in Malaysia," says Jim Fick, Managing Director, Global Sales Operations of Experian (M) Sdn Bhd.

"I was very honoured to have received this award in the Philippines earlier this year, but now to have won it a second time truly shows how investing in people-first can create a winning culture. None of this would be possible without our amazing people," says Sudhir Agarwal, CEO of Everise of Globee Services Sdn Bhd.

"Lee Kum Kee is honoured to receive this award for the first time in Malaysia. This award belongs to all colleagues of Lee Kum Kee Malaysia as result of their hard work, loyalty and commitment. It is a great recognition for Lee Kum Kee's consistent efforts on people strategies and talent development. We will continue to implement a diverse array of Human Resources initiatives and promote our "Tri-Balance" concept, which encompasses the elements of health, family and career, to enhance the productivity and happiness of our employees. Being the world's No. 1 oyster sauce brand for 12 consecutive years, we will continue to focus on product quality and keep on grooming talents, the most valuable asset that allows us to shine and grow beyond 130 years," says Leslie Lau, Managing Director of Lee Kum Kee South Asia.

"This award is an affirmation of our team's efforts in going all the way to build a more engaged workplace at Maersk. Enhancing employee experience is at the heart of our initiatives, and we take every opportunity to empower our employees to make the right decisions for themselves and our customers who are always at the centre of focus," says Goh Hean Chun, Managing Director - Malaysia of Maersk Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

"Creating engaged employees is a crucial approach for Manulife, as our transformation agenda can only materialise through collective efforts from all within the organisation. We listen to our employees through various platforms, ensure they have fun, lead a healthy lifestyle and of course, work towards a common goal," says Lee Sang Hui, Group Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Holdings Berhad.

We are grateful to have won an award tonight. We believe this award came as a result of the concerted efforts of all our employees in uniting together to make OSK Group a great place to work. In future, we hope to make OSK an even better place for our people to thrive and grow," says Ong Ju Yan, Group Managing Director of OSK Holdings Berhad.

"We are working hard to make Sarawak Energy the preferred employer of choice by growing and caring for our people," says Datu Haji Sharbini Suhaili, Group CEO of Sarawak Energy Berhad.

"It is a great honour for us to receive this award for the first time in our company's history. We have won numerous awards before but this one is special because it also reflects the voice of our employees. I want to dedicate the award to our Managing Director, Mrs Sharmila Santharasagaran, because only thanks to her ardent support and kind leadership, we could make so many positive changes in our company happen," says Vaclav Koranda, Vice President Human Resources of T-Systems Malaysia.

"TM is honoured to receive this award and to be recognised as one of the "Best Companies to Work for In Asia". This is testament of the many people-related initiatives that we have put in place in the past 12 months towards the professional growth of our workforce. As a responsible nation builder and a technology company, TM plays a significant role in shaping the Malaysian workforce today and this award is certainly is an encouragement for us. With the right talent, expertise as well as experience, TM is well positioned to power Digital Malaysia," says Farid Basir, Chief Human Capital Officer of Telekom Malaysia Berhad.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000, HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.

List of Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2019 (Malaysia)

Company Industry AbbVie Sdn Bhd Pharmaceutical Aeon Credit Service (M) Berhad Financial Services AirAsia Group Airline APM Automotive Holdings Berhad Manufacturing Arvato Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd IT Avery Dennison Malaysia Manufacturing AXA Affin General Insurance Berhad Insurance Bat Global Business Services & IDT Kl Hub FMCG / Tobacco Baxter Healthcare (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Life Science British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad FMCG Coach Malaysia Sdn Bhd Retail Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia Sdn Bhd FMCG Cuckoo International (Mal) Sdn Bhd Home Appliance Duopharma Biotech Berhad Manufacturing Encorp Berhad Property Developer Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Social Security Evonik Malaysia Sdn Bhd Manufacturing and Trading Experian (M) Sdn Bhd Information Services EXSIM Group Property Development Globee Services Sdn Bhd Customer Experience & Support Great Eastern Life Assurance Insurance Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Kimberly-Clark Malaysia FMCG Lee Kum Kee (M) Foods Sdn Bhd Manufacturing Maersk Malaysia Sdn Bhd Transport & Logistics Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Manufacturing Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad Airport Management Manulife Insurance Berhad Insurance McDonald's Malaysia Food Service Mundipharma Pharmaceuticals Sdn Bhd Pharmaceutical MyKRIS International Berhad Managed Internet and Cyber Security Services Nexperia Malaysia Sdn Bhd Manufacturing OSK Holdings Berhad Conglomerate Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd Utility RHB Banking Group Banking & Financial Institution Sarawak Energy Berhad Utility SAS Institute Sdn Bhd IT SCP Property Services Sdn Bhd Property Developer SunPower Malaysia Manufacturing Sdn Bhd Manufacturing Swarovski Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd Retails Takaful Malaysia Insurance T-Systems Malaysia ICT Telekom Malaysia Berhad Telecommunication Tenaga Nasional Berhad Utility Top Glove Manufacturing VF Brands Malaysia Sdn Bhd Retail Wipro Consumer Care (LDW) Malaysia Manufacturing & Trading Yinson Holdings Berhad Oil & Gas Zuellig Pharma Sdn Bhd Healthcare

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191122/2651617-1

SOURCE HR Asia