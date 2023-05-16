Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'560 -0.2%  SPI 15'237 -0.2%  Dow 33'349 0.1%  DAX 15'939 0.1%  Euro 0.9734 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'321 0.1%  Gold 2'011 -0.5%  Bitcoin 24'160 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8950 -0.1%  Öl 75.3 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Emissionshandel auf der Blockchain - könnten dezentrale digitale Systeme für mehr Transparenz sorgen?
Bayer-Aktie im Plus: Moody's erhöht Bonitätseinstufung für Bayer
On-Aktie fällt an der NYSE vorbörslich zurück: On zum Jahresauftakt mit Umsatzsprung
Stellantis-Aktie tiefer: Stellantis wird zum Miteigentümer von Wasserstoff-JV von Faurecia und Michelin
Citadel-CEO Ken Griffin setzt auf diese zwei Titel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sonova1254978Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853On113454047Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

16.05.2023 14:30:00

HqO Partners With Savills to Reshape the Workplace of the Future for Corporate Occupiers

HqO is the world’s leading workplace experience platform; Savills is the largest tenant-focused advisory firm in North America

BOSTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  HqO, the world’s leading workplace experience platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Savills, North America’s largest tenant-focused advisory firm. The partnership will enable Savills to provide its clients the ability to demonstrate the value of real estate through unique, actionable insights into connecting with and empowering employees, increasing flexibility in the workplace, and reimagining how the modern workplace enhances productivity and community.

HqO and Savills – both renowned for their steadfast commitment to advocating for occupiers across the globe, as well as for their cutting-edge technology, market data, and workplace insights – formed the alliance in an effort to best advise corporates navigating a real estate ecosystem that is currently experiencing a generational disruption.

"Savills modern and differentiated approach to translating data and market intelligence into actionable insights for occupiers across the globe, coupled with HqO’s position as a proven leader in the tenant experience space, makes this strategic alliance mutually beneficial for both parties,” said Sarah Dreyer, Executive Vice President, Information, Technology and Digital Strategy at Savills.

Due to the firms’ respective areas of expertise, the partnership will allow Savills and HqO to empirically demonstrate which layouts, amenities, and workplace programs drive employee engagement and maximize the ROI of every Dollar spent on office space.

The partnership will provide granular visibility into how employees experience and interact with their workplace. In turn, corporate leaders will be able to evaluate and optimize their office performance to reimagine a modern workplace that enhances productivity, promotes community, and energizes employees.

"The last three years have radically transformed how people connect with each other and the places they work. Being able to activate those trends from users to physical real estate properties is mission-critical today,” said Chase Garbarino, Co-Founder and CEO at HqO. "Savills shares the same vision as HqO, and the overall belief that the future of the workplace will be driven by their experiences. This partnership represents the significant shift in overall mindset towards customer-centricity for the first time in the larger commercial real estate industry.”

About Savills Inc.:
Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm’s integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting. For more information, please visit Savills.us.

About HqO:
HqO, ranked No. 75 on the Inc. 5000 list, is transforming how people connect with each other and the places they work. The HqO Workplace Experience Platform makes it easy for companies and commercial property teams to create modern workplaces through world-class amenities and services that allow people to thrive and produce the best results. Active in over 250 million square feet in 25 countries, 57% of the Fortune 100 rely on HqO to enhance their workplace experiences, improve employee satisfaction, and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit www.hqo.com.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:50 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
09:09 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy nach Zahlen gesucht
09:04 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Volumenmaximum bremst die Kurse
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
11.05.23 «Sell in May and Go Away» – oder besser doch nicht?
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'013.48 19.93 SMIUBU
Short 12'277.13 13.68 SSMDQU
Short 12'741.05 8.79 2WSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'557.40 16.05.2023 14:43:34
Long 11'078.56 19.27 YRSSMU
Long 10'825.69 13.52 XQSSMU
Long 10'379.84 8.89 VYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonova-Aktie unter Druck: Sonova leidet unter Nichtverlängerung von grossem US-Vertrag
Logitech-Aktie knapp im Plus: Logitech will Dividende um weitere 10 Prozent erhöhen
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
On-Aktie fällt an der NYSE vorbörslich zurück: On zum Jahresauftakt mit Umsatzsprung
US-Schuldenstreit bleibt im Fokus: SMI leichter -- DAX knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie im Minus: Kühne+Nagel stellt neues Container-Dashboard vor
Swisscom-Aktie fester: Swisscom behält Grundversorgung bis Ende 2031
GAM-Aktie legt deutlich zu: NewGAMe und Bruellan wollen GAM-Beteiligung aufstocken
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: Ständeratskommission spricht sich für PUK zur CS-Übernahme aus
BAT-Aktie in Grün: Neuer Chef beim Tabakkonzern British American Tobacco

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit