HPE Raises Dividend 10%, To Buy Back Additional $3 Bln In Shares; Sees FY26 Profit Below View

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a 10% increase to its annual dividend for fiscal year 2026, reflecting confidence in its outlook. The company's Board authorized an additional $3 billion in capacity for share repurchases, bringing its total repurchase authorization to approximately $3.7 billion. Long-term, HPE plans to return significant free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

HPE closed Wednesday's regular trading at $25.04 up $0.04 or 0.16%. But in the after-hours trading the stock dropped $2.19 or 8.75%.

The company announced updates to Catalyst, a set of initiatives to enhance growth opportunities while driving structural cost savings. The company anticipates that by fiscal year 2028, Catalyst will deliver at least $350 million in gross savings. The company also still expects to achieve at least $600 million in cost savings from Juniper-related synergies during that time.

HPE provided its long-term financial model for fiscal year 2025 through fiscal year 2028. HPE projects a compounded revenue growth rate of 5% to 7% and non-GAAP operating profit growth of 11% to 17%, both on a pro forma basis, driving non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share of at least $3.00 per share by fiscal year 2028. GAAP net earnings per share is estimated to be approximately $1.93 per share by fiscal year 2028.

For fiscal year 2026, HPE anticipates continued momentum across its business and has issued a financial outlook. The company expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 5 to 10 percent and non-GAAP operating profit growth between 10 and 18 percent, both measured on a pro forma basis. Additionally, HPE projects GAAP operating profit growth, without applying pro forma adjustments, to be between 435 and 445 percent.

The company expects headwinds of approximately $650 million in interest and other, net for the full year.

HPE expects fiscal year 2026 GAAP net earnings per share to be in the range of $0.57 to $0.77 and non-GAAP net earnings per share of between $2.20 and $2.40. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.42 per share for fiscal year 2026. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

