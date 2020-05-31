Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
HPC Fire Inspired™ shifts business model to focus on more direct lines of communications with their customers

DAYTON, Ohio, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As HPC continues to navigate through this COVID crisis, it is apparent that the way companies currently do business is ever-evolving. HPC is no exception to those changes. That is why HPC is adjusting their business model to get a more direct line of communication. Effective July 1st, HPC will no longer employ independent sales representatives. HPC added Specialists to their industry-leading Customer Service team to better serve HPC's dealers, distributors, OEM's, and E-Commerce customers. HPC would like to thank the sales representatives for their years of service and wishes them well in their future endeavors.

As HPC focuses on strengthening our strategic partnerships, the Sales and Marketing team will now consist of the following groups that are ready to service HPC's customers:

  • Customer Specialists
  • Customer Service / Order Entry
  • NFI Certified Technicians
  • Market Manager – Digital Marketing Support

HPC has launched the following programs to support the business:

  • HPC Dealer Portal
  • HPC new website
  • BILT – 3D Interactive Instructions and Troubleshooting App
  • Marketing Promotions

"We believe that customer service is not just a department, but rather it is the entire company," says Sean Steimle, CEO of HPC Fire Inspired. We will continue to strive to exceed your expectations!"

HPC, based in Dayton, Ohio, is the leading manufacturer of gas fire features and fire-and-water features for residential and commercial applications. Its products are available through hundreds of specialty retailers and select online merchants. HPC – Fire Inspired – http://www.hpcfire.com

Photos and specifications available upon request.

 

SOURCE HPC Fire Inspired

