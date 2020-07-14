HP Unveils Its Best Family Printer

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HP Inc. today unveiled its new HP ENVY 6000 printer series, a simple, intuitive device designed for today's families who lead dynamic, busy lives where work, school and life intersect. Watch here[1].

"As families continue to work, live, learn, and create from home, they also expect to have devices that are able to meet their needs and make their printing experience effortless," said Tee Chin Eng, Director, Printing Systems for HP Singapore. "Our new ENVY 6000 printer series is designed to help users ease into remote working and learning. The printers can be easily set up and are suitable for various uses, from simple printing needs to seamless printing from all devices via the HP Smart app."

The new ENVY printers have never been more useful. Key features include:

Innovative design and smart device user experience

Beautiful, industrial design for contemporary homes – made with more than 20% recycled plastic by weight[2]



Smart, intuitive user interface makes device interactions seamless with guided edge lighting that indicates printer status; buttons appear only when needed



Self-healing dual-band Wi-Fi keeps device connected and prevents interruptions[3]

Effortless to use with the HP Smart app

Simple printer set up for all the devices in the home[4]



Easily print, scan, copy, and even fax all from your mobile device[3].



Access to hundreds of free learning printables

In addition, HP collaborated with education collaborators to introduce more than 50 additional hours of free printable content on its Print, Play & Learn platform, making science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) related topics available for families.

"As parents continue to look for meaningful ways to engage and encourage creative learning experiences at home, HP's Print, Play & Learn platform can help parents bridge the gap between education in school and learning at home by providing a range of activities that help children achieve the best possible learning outcomes. There's been a big uptick in interest on the creative projects that we regularly update, with more than 37,000 visitors to the site since the content was launched in March this year. Some notable family favorites include follow the shape maze, learn and draw safari and paper craft animals, which logged the highest download rates," said Tee Chin Eng, Singapore Director of Printing Systems for HP.

Some creative family print projects from HP include:

Find the Bunny's Way : Parents can tag team with their child to help a rabbit find his way through the maze

Connect to see the Crab : Parents can join their child in a "race" to see who can connect all the dots to draw all the missing parts of the crab. Parents can opt to complete the task within a shorter time frame than what's indicated to train their child's speed.

Creating the Seventh Wonder of the World : Children can take craft making to another level by building their very own miniature Taj Mahal . Aside from doing the craft, parents can take the time to share some knowledge about the seven wonders of the world and the iconic sites to make play time more insightful.

Pricing and Availability[5]

The following models are available from 1 July onwards:

HP ENVY 6020 AIO Printer is available on Shopee and the HP Online Store at a starting price of SG$139

is available on Shopee and the HP Online Store at a starting price of SG$139 HP ENVY Pro 6420 AIO Printer is available on Shopee and the HP Online Store at a starting price of SG$159

For more information on the new HP ENVY Printers, visit https://www8.hp.com/sg/en/printers/envy-printers.html

Product datasheets and images can be found here.

About Print, Play & Learn

HP launched Print, Play, & Learn to support the millions of families around the world who have transitioned to remote learning. With millions of site visits and printables downloaded to date, HP aims to continue providing free printable content for families to help kids continue to learn and grow.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

