01.03.2020 18:35:00

HOYLU AB: HOYLU SIGNS SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE CONTRACT WITH ANOTHER MAJOR GLOBAL CORPORATION

Stockholm, Sweden, March 1, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in Interactive Visual Collaboration solutions, announced today that it has signed a Master Software Services contract with FedEx Corp. The initial order is for an amount of SEK 1.300.000 over a 3-year period, with Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR) of SEK 433,000.

"Hoylu has proven its SaaS business model in small scale with some of the world’s leading companies. We have identified opportunities where Hoylu`s products can accelerate digital transformation, increase productivity and employee engagement and reduce the need for travel. It is encouraging to see that our product vision resonates with the market needs”, says Stein Revelsby, CEO Hoylu.      

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces™ that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more.
For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se


Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:35 CET on March 1, 2020.

