23.08.2019 08:45:00

HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES ANOTHER ORDER FROM PARTNER IN RUSSIA

Stockholm, Sweden, August 23, 2019 – Hoylu, a leading enterprise collaboration company announced today that it has received a new order from Polymedia, a leading integrator and software developer and Hoylu`s partner in the Russian market. The company brings together offices in 11 cities in Russia and the CIS, as well as a dealer network of more than 700 partners across the Russian Federation.

Total order is for SEK 550,000 and will be delivered in Q3. Stein Revelsby, Hoylu’s CEO, says – "This is the second order we receive within a week from Polymedia. They are a great partner and we are very pleased with how they work to expand Hoylu`s business and footprint in Russia.”

Hoylu’s software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create connected workspaces that include engineering plans, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu Suite is designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized connected workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:45) CEST on August 23, 2019.

