<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.02.2020 13:45:00

Hoylu AB announces the outcome of the Rights Issue

The information in this press release is not intended for distribution, publication or public release, directly or indirectly, in or into, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the publication or distribution of this press release may be unlawful.

Please see the important notice at the end of this announcement.

Hoylu AB announces the outcome of the Rights Issue

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Daimler AG / Porsche Automobil Hldg. AG / Tesla Inc. 52198255 59.00 % 13.00 %
Beyond Meat / Kellogg Co. / Mondelez International Inc. / Nestlé S.A. 52198256 54.00 % 11.80 %
Apple Inc. / austriamicrosystems AG / Microsoft Corp. 52198257 59.00 % 10.50 %

Correction: In the first paragraph, the number of subscribed shares have been corrected to 692,292 (previously 962,292).

During the subscription period in Hoylu AB’s Rights Issue, which ended on 31 January 2020, a total number of 692,292 shares have been subscribed which represents approximately 16.22 percent of the maximum number of shares in the Rights Issue. Through the Rights Issue, the company will receive proceeds amounting to SEK 2,215,334.40 SEK before issue costs. In the Rights Issue 393,762 shares, approximately 9.22 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for through subscription rights and 298,530 shares, approximately 6.99 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for without subscription rights.

The board has allotted the subscribed shares. Notification of allotment of shares that have been subscribed for without subscription rights is made through a settlement note that will be distributed within shortly to the subscriber or the trustee. Allotted shares that have been subscribed for without subscription rights must be paid in accordance with the instructions on the distributed settlement note.

The board has resolved that 36,075 subscribed shares, corresponding to an amount of SEK 115,440, may be paid by offsetting a claim against the company.

The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 57,071.87, from approximately SEK 2,272,332.89 to approximately SEK 2,329,404.77, and the total number of shares will increase by 692,292 shares, from 27,563,803 shares to 28,256,095 shares, when the Rights Issue has been registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers innovative enterprise solutions to allow global teams to collaboratively plan, create and share information that enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. Hoylu delivers a comprehensive set of personalized Connected WorkspacesTM to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Important notice
The information in this press release does not contain or constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in the Company.
This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Japan, Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction where participation would require additional prospectuses, registration or measures besides those required by Swedish law. Nor may this press release be distributed in or into such countries or any other country or jurisdiction in which distribution requires such measures or otherwise would be in conflict with applicable regulations. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.
The subscription rights, paid subscribed shares and shares in the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”) or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscribed shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, sold, resold, granted, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities legislation in the relevant state or any other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of such securities in the United States.

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (13:45) CET on February 05, 2020.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Hoylu AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hoylu AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Mittelfristiger Support bei 12.800 bestätigt
09:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc
08:50
Virus-Sorgen verlieren ihren Schrecken
07:10
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bären zu schwach / Sonova – Bullen haben überzeugt
04.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI steigt ins Plus -- DAX dreht in Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
Neuer Rekord an Schweizer Börse: ETFs so beliebt wie nie
Disney übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie vorbörslich im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI steigt ins Plus -- DAX dreht in Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am Mittwoch etabliert sich der heimische Leitindex auf grünem Terrain. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht die Erholung doch noch weiter. Daneben setzten die asiatischen Indizes ihre Erholung fort.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;