How will you survive in a big city that's 2° warmer in 2050?

Bubble, an interactive story from NFB-UQAM's Jeunes pousses interactive internship, makes its world premiere today

nfb.ca/bubble

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) - National Film Board of Canada (NFB)

Imagine life in 2050. How will our cities be affected by climate change? That's the question that's playfully explored by the mobile interactive story Bubble (nfb.ca/bubble), which the National Film Board of Canada and l'Université du Québec à Montréal are launching today. Created by eight students from the Jeunes pousses program—the NFB-UQAM interactive internship—Bubble takes place in Montreal after climate change has led to a +2° Celsius temperature rise. How do you survive in this climate? By sticking your head in a bubble. Darkly poetic and featuring thought-provoking animation, this five-minute narrative will spark conversations on the environment, eco-anxiety, and humanity's future—all critically important issues for youth. Bubble as a metaphor could not be more relevant. The project is launching in partnership with the daily newspaper Le Devoir, which is running a special feature on it today.

Bubble was slated to launch in spring 2020 but its release was postponed to August 29 because of the pandemic. It is a Gémeaux award finalist for Best Interactive Experience: All Categories. The awards will be handed out in September.

Fast facts

About Bubble

Running time: 5 minutes



Bubble takes us to Montreal in 2050, in a world where no action has been taken to curb climate change. Using delicate illustrations and an understated ambient soundtrack, the scenes are intercut with lyrical commentary and contemplative animation depicting disaster scenarios playing out in Montreal .

From newborn to senior, your avatar passes through the stages of life, and in each interactive scene must keep its head encased in a bubble in order to survive in this hostile environment. By moving your finger across the screen, you take care of your bubble—cleaning it or patching it up—to make sure you stay alive. The experience ends with an animated video in which the now badly damaged bubble is removed from your avatar and given to another newborn. Will it survive?

Running time: 5 minutes takes us to in 2050, in a world where no action has been taken to curb climate change. Using delicate illustrations and an understated ambient soundtrack, the scenes are intercut with lyrical commentary and contemplative animation depicting disaster scenarios playing out in . From newborn to senior, your avatar passes through the stages of life, and in each interactive scene must keep its head encased in a bubble in order to survive in this hostile environment. By moving your finger across the screen, you take care of your bubble—cleaning it or patching it up—to make sure you stay alive. The experience ends with an animated video in which the now badly damaged bubble is removed from your avatar and given to another newborn. Will it survive? Jeunes pousses NFB-UQAM: a collaborative team creating new narratives



Jeunes pousses is an internship that brings together UQAM students from a variety of programs to create an original interactive work on a given theme in eight weeks, while benefiting from the expertise of specialists from the NFB and UQAM. Last year's project, Clit Me, was a huge popular and critical success, and was recognized as one of the notable interactive works of the year, both in Canada and internationally.



Bubble emerges from the third Jeunes pousses cohort, who worked on the themes of climate change and how a city like Montreal could adapt to the resulting new realities. The team members are:

Jeunes pousses is an internship that brings together UQAM students from a variety of programs to create an original interactive work on a given theme in eight weeks, while benefiting from the expertise of specialists from the NFB and UQAM. Last year's project, Clit Me, was a huge popular and critical success, and was recognized as one of the notable interactive works of the year, both in and internationally. emerges from the third Jeunes pousses cohort, who worked on the themes of climate change and how a city like could adapt to the resulting new realities. The team members are: Camille Foisy and Louise Hammouda – Bachelor's students in Communications (Journalism)

and – Bachelor's students in Communications (Journalism)

Jonathan Gagnon and Marianne Bourdages – Bachelor's students in Communications (Interactive Media)

and – Bachelor's students in Communications (Interactive Media)

Diana Aziz and Marie-Blanche Rossi – Bachelor's students in Graphic Design

and – Bachelor's students in Graphic Design

Gabriel Turcotte-Dubé – Master's student in Communications (Video Games and Gamification)



Andréa Henry-Etesse – Master's student in Environmental Sciences

The first cohort created Deroutes in 2017 and the fourth will begin work in spring 2021 on the theme "What Are We Eating?"

UQAM and creativity

The only Canadian university offering courses in all artistic disciplines, UQAM is also the largest Francophone centre for communications education in the country. Deeply involved in the socio-economic, scientific, and cultural development of Montreal, UQAM is a force for creativity and innovation within its environment. Each year, students bring to life public spaces in the city through temporary architectural installations and creative projects exhibited as part of Montreal's major festivals.

arts.uqam.ca

communication.uqam.ca

About the NFB

The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) is one of the world's leading digital content hubs, creating groundbreaking interactive documentaries and animation, mobile content, installations and participatory experiences. NFB interactive productions and digital platforms have won over 100 awards, including 21 Webbys. To access this award-winning content and discover the work of NFB creators, visit NFB.ca, download its apps for mobile devices or visit NFB Pause.

Available for interviews:

Camille Foisy and Marianne Bourdages (co-creators of Bubble )

and (co-creators of ) Louis-Richard Tremblay (Executive Producer, NFB Interactive Studio)

(Executive Producer, NFB Interactive Studio) Nathalie Benoit (Director of Institutional Promotion, UQAM)

Related Products

Electronic Press Kit | Images, trailer, synopses: Bubble

Associated Links

Université du Québec à Montréal

Le Devoir

Stay Connected

Online Screening Room: NFB.ca

NFB Facebook | NFB Twitter | NFB Instagram | NFB Blog | NFB YouTube | NFB Vimeo

SOURCE Université du Québec à Montréal