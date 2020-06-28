How To Save Car Insurance Money With The Help Of UBI Programs

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UBI programs break the way in which the risk profile for any driver is determined. They rely on each driver's performance, instead of statistical models. UBI prices are calculated after analyzing data sent by telematics devices. Policyholders that use UBI have the following benefits:



Get discounts really fast. Having a telematics device installed for a short period of time (usually 30 days), will help the insurance company to determine if the client is a good driver and qualifies for a discount. With traditional policies, the driver has to wait several years.

Low mileage discounts. Persons who drive less present a lower risk of filing a claim. UBI devices analyze the mileage and allow drivers to get better rates and discounts.

Encourage drivers to adopt better habits. Knowing that his driving skills are monitored will determine the client to adopt an appropriate driving style. Having good driving habits will also decrease costs.

UBI is useful when an accident happens. The telematics devices record data like speed, acceleration, hard braking, direction, and airbag deployment. These data are important for investigators when they try to find out what happened and who is responsible in case of an accident.

Large discounts for teens. UBI coverage will enable teens get affordable coverage. The lack of driving history and the higher chance of getting involved in accidents place teen drivers in high-risk categories. Having good driving habits for the period the telematics device is installed, can lead to substantial discounts on the premiums paid by teen drivers

