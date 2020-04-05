05.04.2020 17:10:00

How To Save Car Insurance Money - The Newest 2020 Guide

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the current pandemic and economic crisis, it is important to manage our finances and start looking for better prices for essential services. Insurance expenses can rise to several thousand dollars per year. It all depends on several factors, including the model of the vehicle, driving experience and history, coverage limits, annual mileage and so on. Drivers can get better rates if they:

  • Look for discounts. The auto insurance market provides a high number of discounts. However, each company grants them after meeting certain demands. Ask the current carrier for a list of discounts and check for how many the requirements are met. The most common discounts include affinity discount, no-claims discount, safety gear discount, and low-mileage discount.

  • Improve credit score. Having an Excellent FICO credit score will also increase the insurability score. Companies place more trust into people who have proven that they can manage their payments. Ask for credit score reports first and check if everything is fine. If things are not that bright, look for ways of repairing the score, like using balance transfer credit cards.

  • Bundle policies and plans under the same contract. In many cases, signing for home and auto insurance with the same company will help drivers get a generous discount. Also, providing coverage for multiple vehicles from the same company will also grant access to a discount.

  • Adjust deductible limits. By increasing the deductible levels, drivers assume more financial responsibility. When filing a claim, clients pay first the sum of money agreed upon, then the company covers the rest. Selecting a high deductible will lower the premiums.

  • Park the car in a garage. Insurance companies usually provide lower premiums to those that keep their car in a garage. Using a garage has multiple advantages. Car theft becomes less probable. Another advantage is the lower chance for your vehicle to be damaged by severe weather, vandalism or rioters.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Clients can qualify for a good driver discount if they keep a clean driving record for 3-5 years. That means no claims or traffic violations. The discount ranges from 10 to 20 percent.

  • Keep a good credit score. Persons with average or poor credit scores pay more than those with an excellent score. There are several ways to improve credit score, including taking a short-term loan from a Credit Union.

  • Drive fewer miles. People who retire, use mass public transportation or carpooling should consider asking for low-mileage discounts.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://compare-autoinsurance.org.

 

SOURCE Internet Marketing Company

