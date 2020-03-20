20.03.2020 15:10:00

How To Save Car Insurance Money By Graduating Driver Education Courses

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers attending defensive driving courses will not only get educated about traffic hazards and defensive driving techniques, but they will also get an insurance discount from their insurers. Of course, there are other reasons for attending defensive driving courses.

The main reasons for taking a defensive driving course are the following:

  • Lower insurance rates. Graduating a defensive driving course can decrease the price of car insurance with as much as 10%. Driving courses are done in a classroom, or they can be streamed online, so anyone can have time to attend them. Some states allow one-hour courses, while others require drivers to complete longer courses to qualify for savings. No matter how much time the courses are taking to complete, they are well worth it, because drivers can save even hundreds of dollars.
  • Get rid of points and fines. Policyholders can remove points or dismiss traffic tickets if they are completing a defensive driving course. Too many points can lead to a license suspension. If that happens, the policyholder will have to spend money on cabs, buses or other means of transportation. Graduating a defensive course is an effective way of keeping the driving record clean.
  • Learn safe driving techniques. Road hazards are always present, no matter where the policyholder is driving. Drivers that attend defensive driving courses will learn safe driving techniques that will help them to proactively anticipate and effectively react to a variety of hazards. Also, drivers will learn how to control their emotional states while driving.
  • Become a better driver. It doesn't matter if the policyholder is a beginner or an experienced driver, there is always room for improving the driving techniques and knowledge. No one can control what happens around them, but they can prepare themselves in order to overcome the hazards while driving,

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, free quotes and money-saving tips, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

 

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:44
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:30
EURO STOXX 50: Beschleunigter Baisse-Trend vor dem Abschluss
08:45
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
08:04
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
06:03
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
Voraussichtlich ab Herbst zu kaufen: Diese Features könnte die neue Apple Watch Series 6 haben
Wall Street startet freundlich -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street startet freundlich -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Der heimische Markt kann seine Gewinne vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB