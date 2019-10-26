How To Protect Against Car Thieves And Lower Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog that explains how to protect a car against theft, thus reducing car insurance costs.

Car theft is still a major concern for all drivers. Although the number of stolen cars has dropped due to modern devices and tracking systems, only in 2016 there were reported close to 800.000 stolen cars in the United States. Drivers should implement preventive measures. Find out how to protect the car against robbers and get free car insurance quotes from http://compare-autoinsurance.org

Install efficient and noisy alarm systems. A noisy alarm system is a strong deterrent to thieves. Rooky-thieves will certainly get scared. It will draw attention that something is happening. And thieves do not like to be seen in action.

Look for door, tires and engine immobilizers. There are many systems on the market that will prevent a thief from stealing the car without the proper remove control or access card. Look for kill switch systems or systems that require smart keys. Furthermore, some car makers have incorporated biometric reading systems in their cars, like fingerprint entry or touch ignition with fingerprint reading.

Turn off the engine before leaving the car. Do not let the car with the engine running while unattended, even if it is for a short time. A car with a running engine is basically an invitation for any nearby thief

Do not leave valuable items in plain sight. Cars with really valuable belongings exposed immediately become a target for thieves. They will certainly do their best to reach expensive smartphones, jewelry or really pricey entertainment systems that are seen from outside.

Choose a safe parking spot. It is recommended to park the car in areas under camera surveillance and with proper public lighting. Of course, parking the car in a personal garage is the best choice.

Install tracking systems. GPS tracking systems have evolved so much in recent years. Police officers are able to track a car with pinpoint accuracy. Look for high-performance devices with programmable settings.

