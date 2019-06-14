How to Properly File in an Auto Insurance Claim - New Guide

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that explains how to file a car insurance claim! Being involved in an accident or having a car stolen are a driver's worst nightmares. Luckily, car insurance plans are designed to provide financial help when these unpleasant events happen. However, the driver must have the right policies in order to make a claim and be reimbursed. Find out more about how to fill in a claim and get free car insurance quotes.

Filling in a claim is a delicate matter. Not providing the right info or forgetting details can make the carrier deny the claim. Also, not having the right coverage makes a claim be canceled. For example, a driver cannot use his liability coverage in case of car theft. To find out more about various car insurance types and get free quotes, visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com.

If the policyholder is involved in an accident and wants to make a claim, the typical steps follow in a natural and logic sequence:

Contact the authorities. The police must be present and report the case. This report will later be handed to the insurance company. Most carriers do not even accept a claim without a police report.

Gather info. Get as much info as possible: eye-witness reports, pictures, videos for surveillance cameras and so on. They will be used to determine various degrees of guilt.

Announce the local DMV about the accident/theft. Inform about the accident and DMV personnel will provide further assistance and guidance.

Keep track of repairs and car parts replacement. Gather all bills for repair and replacement. They will help the policyholder settle a claim faster.

Announce the insurance company about the incident. They will send a team of claim adjuster to discuss the accident in detail and settle a claim.

Explain everything to the adjuster. Just do not admit guilt. That's police and insurer's business. The adjuster can help the driver find a better car repair shop. Then, claim settle negotiations will follow.

