29.09.2019 18:10:00

How To Get The Best Teen Car Insurance Discounts And Save Money

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowcostcarinsuranceprice.com has released a new blog post that explains how to get car insurance discounts for teen drivers.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit http://lowcostcarinsuranceprice.com/how-to-get-some-discounts-if-you-are-a-teen-driver

Everybody knows that teen drivers are considered high-risk drivers and, as a result, they pay more for car insurance. But not so many are aware that there are several ways to get really valuable insurance discounts. Find out more and get free quotes from http://lowcostcarinsuranceprice.com/

  • Get good grades. Students that like to study are considered to be more responsible, when compared with their less studious counterparts. Being a good student also brings economic advantages. Insurance companies will provide a good grade discount if the teen meets the requirement. Generally, the student must have at least B on average. Bring the report card and other required documents for analysis. The value of the discount varies by insurer, and the most generous discounts can be as high as 35% of the premium's value.
  • Leave the car at home during academic year. Not driving the car when studying in a different city will also help the teen to get a valuable discount. Usually, the teen has to study to at least 100 miles away from hometown in order to qualify.
  • Sign a customized driving contract. Some insurance companies will offer discounts to teen drivers that agree to sign a customized contract. This contract tells the young driver what driving habits to adopt, like avoid speeding, always wear a seatbelt, closing the phone when driving and so on.

Lowcostcarinsuranceprice.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://lowcostcarinsuranceprice.com.

SOURCE Lowcostcarinsuranceprice.com

