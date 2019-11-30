How To Get Cheaper Car Insurance For Teens Drivers - New Guide

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how teen drivers can obtain cheaper car insurance.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-to-make-teen-car-insurance-cheaper/

Car insurance plans for teenagers are usually more expensive when compared to other age groups. On average, teen drivers cost more than $1,500 on year to insure. To lower the cost of teen insurance premium, there are several methods that can help:



Many insurance providers offer a good student discount to those teens that have good grades. Teenagers that have a 3.0 GPA or higher are eligible for this discount. Many studies have shown that good students are more responsible in traffic and they obey the law. For these reasons, insurance companies reward good students with discounts that are between 10% to 15%.

Another good method for teenagers to lower their insurance costs is by enrolling in a defensive driving program. Insurance companies offer significant discounts to teenagers that graduate a defensive driving course.

Choosing a safe car to insure is another way to save money on teen insurance. Slightly used cars that have plenty of safety devices installed are among the cheapest cars to insure.

Teenagers can sign a driving contract with their insurance companies. Many insurance providers will offer a discount for teenagers that sign a contract where they commit to always wear a seatbelt, obey all traffic lights and signs, stay in the speed limit and drive safely, drive with both hands on the wheel, and they promise to contribute to the car maintenance, gas, and insurance.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.



SOURCE Internet Marketing Company