How To Get Affordable Car Insurance For High-Risk Drivers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insurance companies define high-risk drivers as persons more likely to be involved in an accident and to file claims. They compensate for the higher risk by considerably increasing the coverage costs. A high-risk driver can pay double, triple or even more expensive premiums when compared to a standard driver. This is why such drivers should carefully analyze the market and use the following tips in order to get cheaper car insurance:



Know what is expected for a high-risk driver. Depending on the severity of the traffic violations, some drivers may be required to carry SR-22. This is a certificate of insurance, also referred to as a financial responsibility filing. Drivers convicted for DUI or driving without insurance are usually required to carry SR-22 for a number of consecutive years. Before getting quotes, ask what other responsibilities must be met, like minimum coverage and type and if there is any continuous coverage period imposed.

Look for specialized non-standard carriers. Many insurance companies, even the top 10 ones, have subsidiaries or work with smaller companies that are specialized in dealing with high-risk drivers. Their insurance rates are usually lower than the ones offered by traditional carriers.

Use online car insurance quotes. Even if a person is a high-risk driver, many insurance companies are still willing to provide coverage. Comparing online quotes will help drivers which companies will insure them. Mention all negative aspects when filling in an online form and see which companies will provide coverage.

Look for discounts. Many discounts are available for all drivers, high-risk included. Discounts for getting married, graduating a defense course, moving to a better neighborhood, and for installing safety devices will lower car insurance rates.

Drive a car that is cheap to insure. Look for cheap cars that come with installed safety devices. In that way the owner can save more on premiums.

Consider dropping coverage., When driving an old car that is worth less than the deductible, consider dropping the collision and comprehensive insurance.

Improve credit score. All states, except California , Hawaii , and Massachusetts use the credit score to calculate insurance rates. Improving the score will help the driver get better rates. One reason why a person may be considered "high-risk" is a poor credit scores.

