How to Find A Web Design Company in Miami -- Plus, Top Miami Web Designers of 2020, According to DesignRush

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It takes as little as 0.05 seconds for visitors to form an opinion about a website. Creating a high-quality website helps businesses to engage visitors from the beginning.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, outlined a few key steps that businesses can take to find the right web design partner in Miami, Florida:

1. Determine the web design goals

2. Go through the agency's case studies

3. Do portfolio research

4. See who the leadership and team members are

5. Review the cost

DesignRush determined the best companies brands can work with to build well-designed websites that meet business needs.

The top web design agencies in Miami, Florida are:

1. Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a digital agency focused on creating superior digital experiences. They work with top brands in B2B and B2C, including Microsoft, Amazon, NASA and more. Their expertise is in developing creative yet effective digital properties to drive brand exposure and engagement.

https://www.digitalsilk.com/

2. Outsmart Labs

Outsmart Labs is a full-service, strategic digital agency helping brands meet their business goals through innovative tactics. They help clients grow, scale and position themselves as leaders in their space. Their foundation is built on innovation, creativity and experimentation.

https://outsmartlabs.com/

3. Absolute Web Services

Absolute Web is a creative digital commerce agency with strong abilities in ecommerce development and management as well as marketing, photography, video and content creation. Their team is comprised of web designers and developers, e-commerce managers, content creators and marketing experts.

https://www.absolutewebservices.com/

4. ElephantMark

ElephantMark is an interactive design agency. They are a nimble team of brand strategists who provide creative solutions. They offer a wide variety of creative capabilities and have worked with clients in a range of industries including healthcare, legal, education, non-profit and much more.

https://www.elephantmark.com/

5. Anderson Collaborative

Anderson Collaborative is an emerging leader in the Miami area known for its data-driven and ROI-focused approach to digital strategy. They have been recognized for their service excellence in a variety of categories by clients and various B2B rating organizations.

https://andersoncollaborative.com/

6. Wegacha

Wegacha is a multi-awarded digital marketing and creative agency, working with entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes. They blend creative and marketing services to solve problems for clients and build their digital presence, across industries.

https://wegacha.com/

7. Smashed Media

Smashed Media is a complete digital marketing agency that takes an innovative approach to data driven results by building partnerships with clients that begin by understanding their goals. They help clients achieve success and realize market potential through a creative and strategic approach.

https://smashedmedia.com/

8. Cat60 Designs

Cat60 Designs is a website design, digital marketing, SEO and social media marketing agency. They look to create designs that are fully responsive and mobile-ready. They specialize in eCommerce and information website design solutions, among other services.

https://cat60.com/

9. Rock Paper Simple

Rock Paper Simple is a team of digital marketing specialists in web design, branding, marketing, graphic design, development, copywriting, videography, photography and more. They aim to create compelling brand identities, marketing-focused web platforms and results-driven marketing support.

https://rockpapersimple.com/

10. X3 Digital

X3 Digital is a Google Partner and Google Certified digital marketing and design agency that helps small and medium-sized businesses grow through web development, search engine optimization (SEO), social media, branding, content strategy and paid search marketing.

https://x3digital.com/

