09.10.2019 23:04:00

How to Bring a Restaurant Favorite Home

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Ever wonder about the secret to making your favorite restaurant's ranch dressing? Look no further – the secret could be Hidden Valley® Ranch Seasoning Mix. In fact, more than half of all restaurants that use a ranch seasoning mix use Hidden Valley Ranch signature buttermilk seasoning mix to provide a distinctive house-made taste. Those who enjoy freshly made ranch at their favorite eateries can recreate this great flavor in the comfort of their homes.

Photo Courtesy of Hidden Valley Ranch

Some people say, "a restaurant is only as good as its ranch," and we couldn't agree more. Restaurant ranch is popular for a reason: the cool and creamy ranch texture made with fresh ingredients has a delicious homemade taste that pairs perfectly with dishes from wings to fries to pizza to chicken tenders to veggies and almost everything in-between.

With Hidden Valley Ranch Buttermilk Seasoning Mix, you can recreate the restaurant-style ranch dressing you love in just a few minutes whenever the craving strikes. Just combine the dressing mix with 1 cup of mayonnaise and 1 cup of buttermilk and chill for 30 minutes for an easy way to amp up some of your favorite foods, just like you would when eating out.

Throughout the month of October, you can visit hiddenvalley.com/restaurant-ranch for the opportunity to vote for your favorite restaurant ranch and be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000 and a year's supply of ranch as well as more recipes and information.*

Restaurant-StyleRanch Dressing

1 cup buttermilk
1 cup mayonnaise
1 package (0.4 ounces) Hidden Valley Ranch Restaurant-Style Dressing & Seasoning Mix
1/2 cup sour cream (optional)

In bowl, combine buttermilk, mayonnaise and seasoning mix; mix well. Add sour cream, if desired, for thicker dressing.

Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes to thicken.

Stir before serving.

Note: Dressing stays fresh 3-4 weeks.

*No purchase necessary. US, 18+ excl. NY & FL. Ends 11:59 p.m. PT 10/31/19. Void in NY & FL & where prohibited. Official Rules @ http://hiddnval.ly/bFkhbo

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-bring-a-restaurant-favorite-home-300934952.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

