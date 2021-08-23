How to Avoid Defaulting on a Loan, According to Leading Finance Brokers

|
23.08.2021 00:00:00
MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bills, debts, and loan repayments can sometimes come at inconvenient times, which can make it difficult for borrowers to make their payments. Snap lockdowns and ongoing Covid-19 restrictions may have added to this stress even further for some borrowers.
Missing repayments results in defaulting on a loan, which has a negative impact on a credit score - if a borrower defaults on their loan more than once, it could result in repossession or legal action. Whether a car loan or equipment finance, experts in the industry weigh in with their best advice.
Industry experts reassure customers that lenders are sympathetic when borrowers' financial circumstances change. Typically, they want to help clients who are experiencing financial difficulty. Contacting the lender and notifying them of the situation needs to be the first priority. Lenders will not only offer financial advice, but they will also have a dedicated team that can offer clients assistance in times of hardship.
Positive Lending Solutions reminds borrowers that refinancing is always an option for individuals struggling to pay off their current loan. This involves borrowers finding a new loan that better suits their needs. Begin by enquiring with new lenders about what they can offer. Lenders are sometimes willing to match another bank or lending group's rates or terms - oftentimes lenders simply want to keep their customers, even if it means making adjustments.
Selling or trading in the car or selling the house may be a valid option for some borrowers. Positive Lending Solutions cautions borrowers considering this option to ensure they take into account any fees their lender may require them to pay and that they have considered all other viable options. This option would allow borrowers to recover financially and stabilise their budget before potentially looking into a new loan or an alternative option.
Whatever the circumstances, there is a range of options to assist borrowers in times of hardship. To learn more about refinancing or hardship assistance, or to find the lowest interest rates or the best car loan Australia-wide, contact Positive Lending Solutions today.
Related Images
positive-lending-solutions.png
Positive Lending Solutions
Positive Lending Solutions
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-to-avoid-defaulting-on-a-loan-according-to-leading-finance-brokers-301360227.html
SOURCE Positive Lending Solutions
Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich stärker -- SMI verlässt die Handelswoche etwas fester -- DAX letztlich noch im Plus -- Asiatische Märkte gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone aufschliessen. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte es ins Plus. Das US-Börsenbarometer zeigte sich fester. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den asiatischen Börsen abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}