How Healthcare Software Is Helping The Industry Evolve -- Plus, The Top Healthcare Software Developers

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that the healthcare enterprise software market is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2023. This more than doubles its value in only 6 years.

SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, researched the leading healthcare software systems and how they are improving the industry.

Healthcare software can be used for a variety of things, including:

1. medical records

2. insurance claims

3. appointment booking

4. medical device functionality

5. and more!

Innovative healthcare software systems, such as EPIC or MEDITECH, enable the secure data collection and storage of important healthcare information. This allows easy information gathering, better access to healthcare, and still adheres to HIPPA regulations.

View the full report here:https://www.softwaredevelopmentcompany.co/blog/what-is-healthcare-software/

SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co also features the top healthcare software development companies from around the world. These include:

1. Appscrip

Appscrip brings all the popular business models like social, on-demand, shopping, discovery, delivery, chat, and service booking in one place, via our robust, customizable, scalable business-ready solutions. They cater to a large magnitude of industries and business niches. Appscrip implements the latest technology, clean coding & clean architecture in development & the best DevOps practices to build a customizable business app & software solutions.

2. ArtVersion Interactive

ArtVersion is a full-service multidisciplinary creative agency located in Chicago and working with brands worldwide. One of their most valuable assets resides in their team's ability to enable growth in businesses that seek to either launch, expand into a new market or solidify their legacy. Regularly, working with influential startups and growing brands, ArtVersion identifies opportunity and develops strategies to generate conversion.

3. CognitiveClouds

CognitiveClouds builds custom software solutions that enable enterprises and startups to unlock their potential. They have clocked close to a decade in the software industry. They have delivered an entire spectrum of software consulting and development services to Fortune 500 clients from more than 20 countries. Their team of close to 100 engineers and developers have helped hundreds of organizations implement software solutions.

4. Decipher Zone Softwares

Decipher Zone Softwares is a leading outsourcing Java development company that specializes in Website, Java development, web application development, blockchain development where trailblazing customizable software solutions are developed with agile methodology at unbelievably low cost.

5. DevCom

Established in 2000, DevCom is a full-service custom software development company handling the entire life-cycle of product development for the healthcare and medical industry. The company specializes in cloud computing (AWS, MS Azure), microservices, BI, web and mobile development, and more.

6. fram^

fram^ Chairman - Christopher Beselin had previously built and managed market-leading online businesses both in Europe and Southeast Asia. This included building Lazada.vn from scratch and growing it to become Vietnam's leading online retailer. The team grew to include partners with extensive experience of online business and has now expanded from its original e-commerce specialism to span all five core pillars of software engineering: E-commerce, SaaS, Mobile, Blockchain & Data Services.

7. Ionixx Technologies

Ionixx Technologies is a full-stack, design-driven product development company that caters to both startups and enterprises. They design, build and deploy custom end-to-end solutions across several business domains such as fintech, health tech, education, logistics, telecom, media, and entertainment.

8. ISS Art, LLC

Since 2003, ISS ART's custom software developers have been helping the world's top companies to turn their dreams into reality. They focus on machine Learning (recommendations, prediction, forecasting, classification), computer vision solutions (OCR, pattern recognition, etc.), and more.

9. JetRuby Agency

Founded in 2010 as a YC startup, JetRuby Agency a smart, professional BPO company, specializing in building efficient digital solutions to help businesses grow. With more than 100 skilled employees and 4 offices worldwide, they have the knowledge, passion, and integrity needed to bring their clients' vision to reality.

10. Ketek

Ketek is a Romanian software development company headquartered in Suceava. They focus on delivering a wide range of consulting, software development and IT integrated services for clients in Western Europe, the USA, and Australia. Based in Suceava, the company can leverage on Romania's most important assets in terms of IT outsourcing: A large number of IT professionals per capita in Europe and one of the fastest developing IT sectors in Europe.

11. Proxima agency

Proxima agency inventively applies their experience in designing, creating and promoting digital products to help businesses grow faster. They create digital solutions and high-quality strategies that provoke people to buy products and consume services. They work worldwide.

12. Romexsoft

Romexsoft is a High-load Java Application Development company founded in 2004. Over the last 15 years, they have developed and successfully delivered more than 100 projects to clients in the Fintech, HealthCare, and Broadcast Media industries. As a part of their Managed IT Services, they provide proactive monitoring and maintenance services with flat-rate prices.

13. Software Brothers

Software Brothers brings together top industry experts and boasts more than 10 years of experience in developing IT solutions. They have delivered their systems to 17 countries on 5 continents and today millions of people use them all over the world. They will provide clients with a comprehensive solution, not just dry programming code. In practice, this means that they will support clients from the idea to the implementation of a ready product to the market.

14. Techmango Technology Services

TTS a full-scale software development services company founded in 2014 with a strong focus on emerging technologies. It holds the primary objective of delivering strategic solutions towards the goal of its business partners in terms of technology. By providing custom software solutions aided with the best available technologies, they assure the quality of the delivery on the defined timeline.

15. Terasol Technologies

Terasol's mission is to create apps that would help people learn and grow with tech. Every member of Terasol shares the same dream of working towards building apps that would not only create history but also give people the opportunity of experiencing tech they didn't know could become an essential part of their lives.

16. Tyrannosaurus Tech

Tyrannosaurus Tech is a top-rated Atlanta based custom software development and innovative design company. Through their own proven, transparent, and collaborative agile process, they help companies leverage technology to tackle their biggest challenges. They humanize the development process and clarify the complex undertaking of bringing an idea to life.

17. UNL Solutions

For many years, UNL Solutions has provided customized, process-driven software solutions for clients in the global marketplace. They offer Dedicated Developer Teams that seamlessly become a part of the clients' business.

18. WaveAccess

WaveAccess is a results-driven company that provides high-quality custom software development services to hundreds of emerging and established companies globally. The company is honored to have received numerous awards from reputable organizations, including the Academy of Motion Pictures with a Sci-Tech Awards, along with the 2017 Microsoft Partner Awards in Business Analytics, 2018 Microsoft Partner Awards in Artificial Intelligence, and 2019 Microsoft Partner Awards in Media & Communications.

19. Xplicity JSC

Xplicity is a Dutch-Lithuanian Custom Software Development company. For the past 15 years, they have helped numerous companies worldwide to bring their visions to life. Xplicity is well known and valued by clients for the close-knit relationship. They have a strong belief that distance shouldn't impact the overall quality helps companies to grow.

Brands can view the top healthcare software development companies by price, expertise, rankings and more on SDCR - Top Software Development Companies.

SOURCE SDCR - Top Software Development Companies