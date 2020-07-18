18.07.2020 11:25:00

How Derek Phillips and the Creation of Lay Leverage Will Alter the Social Media Industry

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Derek Phillips announces the creation of Lay Leverage, a social media agency with the primary focus of amplifying individuals/brands digital presence by utilizing modern tactics to guarantee increased exposure and create solutions to assist their clients in reaching their brands goals.

"I'm an 18-year-old social media influencer. Ever since early 2015 I've been infatuated with social media. The growth, algorithmic, building, and monetization aspects have made the profession exceptionally compelling." These are the words of 18-year-old Derek Philips who continues to progress within the digital age. 

Phillips is no rookie when it comes to social media. Dating back to 2015, he's pioneered on nearly every platform possible. It wasn't until 2018 when Derek decided he wanted to set his primary focus on Instagram growth, exposure, and marketing. The possibilites became endless considering the rate he was able to grasp the platform. It didn't take long before Phillips began to flourish, the swift comprehension of in depth algorithms demonstrated his dexterity within the field. He has managed to use tactical methods in order for him to grow a following of his own. In addition to building his following, he's also networked with other like-minded individuals in order to ensure mutual success and establish himself as a prominent figure in the social media game.

Phillips uses strategic and effective marketing tactics to gain attraction from a Gen-Z audience. When it came to creating an agency of his own, here are three major things Phillips says he focused on:

The one thing to remember about building content on certain networks is that the engines do pick up on the keywords. Even if a particular Web user doesn't patronize Twitter or Facebook, if he/she is looking for your product, there is still the chance of a click through to a tweet or status update if the key phrases show in results. 

Secondly, you need to remember as teenagers mature, your company should change focus, you can adapt your social network strategy to introduce new trends and continuously market to new audiences. 

Thirdly, you need to know where that important teenage audience is. Tik-Tok and Instagram are the top social media platforms targeted toward ages 13 and up. One look at this flashy community site and there is no mistaking for whom it is designed. Teenagers are very impressionable, so when it comes to digital marketing these platforms play a significant role on the success of your campaign. 

You can connect with Derek on Instagram at https://instagram.com/Lay, by visiting his website https://derekphillips.info, or by email at derek@derekphillips.info.

