Houston-Based imaware™ provides COVID-19 Testing Administered By Healthcare Professionals In Patients' Homes

HOUSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, imaware™ announced a solution for eligible individuals seeking access to a COVID-19 test in Houston. Individuals may visit www.imaware.health to request testing.  Testing will be made available to patients who meet the CDC's criteria for eligibility, as determined by a licensed clinician.  All testing is conducted by a CLIA-certified laboratory using the CDC's EUA-authorized test and protocol, and a healthcare professional will come to patients' homes to collect the sample for testing.  Post-diagnosis care from board-certified clinicians is available as well.

"As a patient-advocate company, we are uniquely poised to be part of the testing shortage solution in Texas," said imaware™ Creator and Co-founder Jani Tuomi. "Our online platform, telemedicine partner, and in-home sample collection empower patients to take control of their health and access COVID-19 testing from the comfort of home." 

imaware™ is working alongside private and public sector partners to provide a screening and testing option that identifies and prioritizes care for vulnerable individuals without increasing risk of further exposure and spread of the virus. These tests are intended for individuals that have existing symptoms, conditions or are in an aging demographic, and not every individual will be prescribed a test.

imaware™ deploys a simple, step-by-step process
Eligibility is assessed through an online, 10-question screening assessment at www.imaware.health. This assessment tool, provided by an independent telemedicine partner, Wheel, is based on guidelines from the CDC. The service is not intended for patients experiencing immediate, life-threatening symptoms, who are advised to call 911 or visit the nearest hospital emergency room. 

After a patient is determined eligible for testing by an independent telemedicine clinician, the patient is permitted to purchase a test. The test request is processed immediately, and a healthcare professional then administers the test within 16-24 hours in the patient's home.

Once a sample is collected, the healthcare professional delivers the sample to a national CLIA-certified lab partner with locations across Texas. The sample is then processed and analyzed using the CDC's EUA-authorized diagnostic test, with results available within 48 hours.

An independent telemedicine clinician under the Wheel network reviews the results and contacts patients testing positive for the virus with care instructions for the next 14 days. The public health system is notified of any positive-patient results. The Wheel network is also able to offer telemedicine oversight and post-diagnosis care to the patient.

In summary:

  • Take online risk assessment at www.imaware.health
  • Secure at-home test administered by a healthcare professional
  • Receive care from a telemedicine clinician during quarantine

"A cornerstone of the imaware™ solution is the patient-centric approach offering superior telemedicine care from diagnosis to recovery," adds Tuomi.

The imaware™ test is set apart from other at-home options because the test is administered by a healthcare professional. Poor collection or improperly handled samples can increase the risk for inaccurate results.

The cost for the COVID-19 test is $135.  Patients may be able to file a claim with their insurance provider after purchasing the test, but we cannot guarantee coverage at this time. 

Individuals may assess their eligibility for COVID-19 testing by visiting www.imaware.health.

About imaware
imaware is a Houston, Texas based digital health platform, offering access to advanced and precise testing that empowers individuals with remote screening and monitoring of their health.  imaware™ is uniquely positioned to serve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering access to CDC's EUA-authorized COVID-19 testing by partnering with a network of local and national healthcare organizations and a CLIA-certified laboratory.

About Wheel
Wheel is the infrastructure powering virtual care. Wheel serves both sides of the evolving digital health industry through a tech-enabled marketplace—helping both clinicians and healthcare companies improve the experience and quality of telemedicine. Wheel is serving in response to COVID-19 by delivering a workforce of board-certified clinicians who are "remote-and-ready," trained specifically in telehealth best practices as well as CDC-guided COVID-19 protocols for screening, triage and care strategy. Wheel is doing its part to help to relieve the burden on the U.S. healthcare system during a time when it's needed most.

