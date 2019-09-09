HousingWire Names TMS VP Johnny Spagnola 2019 Insider Award Winner

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry leading publication HousingWire named TMS Senior Vice President of Servicing Johnny Spagnola a 2019 Insider Award winner, spotlighting how Spagnola has set a new standard for mortgage customer service post-closing.

With more than 15 years of experience in customer service and call centers, Spagnola disrupted the mortgage industry with energy, breathing new life into an industry that never valued customer service post-transaction. Spagnola's efforts accelerated TMS' position as a fast-growing and top-rated servicer in the industry by making customers happy – dialing up the joy of homeownership.

"For the most important purchase in a person's life, shouldn't customer service be the gold standard?" said Spagnola. "It was exciting and humbling to enter the mortgage world where alongside our amazing Customer Careologists at TMS we set out to deliver the world's best customer service for the greatest asset in someone's life."

Since joining the company one year ago, Spagnola's leadership energized its customer servicing teams at TMS, setting new records in First Call Resolutions, Customer Satisfaction, and Net Promoter Scores, hitting 91%, 98% and 80.2, respectively.

"Johnny brings incredible energy and freshness to the servicing world," said Darius Mirshahzdeh, CEO of TMS. "We know of no other servicer hitting these levels of customer service. We're proud of Johnny and the team."

Spagnola inspires team members though creative challenges and fun team goals to set new records in downloading the TMS mobile app, registering for the online borrower portal, setting up reoccurring payments and more. As a result, he is able to lower servicing costs as he increases borrower satisfaction. It's his dedication to spreading positivity and happiness that fuels and inspires his team to make TMS the world's best servicer

About TMS

TMS (The Money Source Inc.) is a different kind of company that does business in a different kind of way. Founded in 1997, with a mission to Grow Happiness, TMS is a privately owned fintech company that focuses its operations on the growth of its national correspondent, servicer and subservicer divisions, providing game-changing products, innovative technology and a rock star customer experience to borrowers, clients and team members in their pursuit of happiness. TMS is licensed or exempt from licensing in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit TheMoneySource.com. NMLS# 6289.

SOURCE HousingWire