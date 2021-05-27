SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’432 0.3%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0942 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’898 0.1%  Bitcoin 34’976 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8970 -0.1%  Öl 69.4 0.8% 
27.05.2021 21:00:00

House of Talent Casting partners with ONE Entertainment Group to create powerful film, television and commercial production synergy

MADISON, Wis., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VNM USA announces the partnership between House of Talent Casting and ONE Entertainment Group. Collectively, ONE and House of Talent have worked with the world's biggest companies with notable clients like Nike, Amazon, Universal Music Group and Sony Pictures Entertainment to name a few. The new partnership will be able to take a production from script to completed film with financial resources, casting and packaging services, physical production and distribution through a number of outlets.

House of Talent is an entity that caters to clients in the film and commercial production industry providing all levels of casting services to the world's leading brands. House of Talent is headed by its founder, April Custodio, who was honored as one of Latestly's Top 10 Entrepreneurs of 2021.

"Our goal remains to alleviate many of the stresses that hold production companies back from achieving their vision by making quality talent accessible to all levels of productions in an effortless and efficient manner. Partnering with ONE Entertainment allows us to increase opportunities and provide a robust set of resources internationally for our clients from pre-production to final edit," said Custodio.

ONE Entertainment Group is a Los Angeles based multinational entertainment firm specializing in live event activations, global entertainment distribution, and coordinating multinational transactions.

"What April has built with House of Talent is incredibly impressive and her profound list of delighted clients is proof that they are the right partner. We think that both companies will benefit from the alliance and we are excited about our current project collaborations," said Brent Johnson, Managing Partner & CEO of ONE Entertainment Group.

The partnership has already initiated collaboration agreements with existing television properties, streaming properties, and commercial projects and has begun packaging some feature film projects that will be casting later this year. Two formidable companies coming together with resources that are complementary is always a great move. This partnership is no different. Stay tuned for incredible results in the months and years to come.

Ryan Cowdrey
505-333-9117
r@vnmusa.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-of-talent-casting-partners-with-one-entertainment-group-to-create-powerful-film-television-and-commercial-production-synergy-301301236.html

SOURCE VNM USA

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:42 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
11:12 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Telekomsektor Im Gespräch / Europäische Ölmultis Im Aufschwung
10:15 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:52 Marktüberblick: Puma mit Aktienplatzierung im Blick
08:42 SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Sulzer will Division APS abspalten und an Börse bringen
Meyer Burger-Aktie gesucht: Meyer Burger baut Managementteam für Produktion und Lieferketten aus
Ethereum oder doch lieber Bitcoin? Wann sich Anleger für welche Kryptowährung entscheiden sollten
Bayer erleidet in Roundup-Streit Schlappe vor US-Gericht - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus: Forscher finden Verunreinigungen im AstraZeneca-Impfstoff
Michael Burry & Co. pessimistisch: Tesla-Aktie bei Shortsellern am beliebtesten
Wall Street schliesst im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus -- DAX schliesst knapp in Rot -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich freundlich
Lindt & Sprüngli geht wegen Goldhasen erneut vor Gericht
Novartis und Molecular Partners starten Phase-II/III Studie mit Corona-Kandidat Ensovibep - Aktien uneinheitlich
Goldman Sachs: Für diese Aktien sind Bidens Steuerpläne eine Gefahr

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit