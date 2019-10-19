House Call Medicine Benefits Highlighted by Increase in Elderly and Housebound Individuals Needing Care, says Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An October 8article on Health Affairs reported on the increase in the need for home-based primary care as more than 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day and people of all ages deal with conditions that make going outside the home difficult or close to impossible. The article discussed several examples of individuals who would possibly not be able to receive the care they need without a house call doctor, including a 38-year-old woman with congenital cerebral palsy, an elderly woman who is wheelchair-bound in an assisted living facility, and a bedridden man who suffered a brain injury. Board-certified Internist Dr. Michael Farzam of House Call Doctor Los Angeles says that the benefits of house call medicine are becoming ever more apparent, not just for housebound individuals but also for busy people of all ages trying to cope with the often frantic pace of modern life.

Dr. Farzam notes that while in-home medical care seemed like an outdated practice at the beginning of the 21st century, ongoing technological advancements have made it possible for patients to stay put once again and for doctors to bring the necessary care straight to their bedside. When medical science first produced the technology that revolutionized medicine in the middle of the 20th century, they were too large and heavy to be moved from one location to the next, Dr. Farzam explains. However, the same technology that allows most of us to carry computers in our pockets that would have once required a large building to house them, most medical technology is now highly portable.

The traditional urgent care or emergency room visit can be not only frustrating but also impractical, the Los Angeles doctor says. From navigating through heavy traffic to sitting in an uncomfortable waiting room for hours only to be seen by a practitioner for a few short minutes, obtaining care may sometimes be more stress-inducing than the initial illness, Dr. Farzam says. That's why, he adds, being seen by a house call doctor makes sense for people of all ages and situations. Individuals can rest in the comfort of their home and wait for care to come directly to them, he adds. While many doctors in an office setting may spend no more than a few minutes seeing each patient, Dr. Farzam says house call doctors are able to spend more time with their patients, which allows them to provide high quality, personalized care.

Readers who are interested in learning more about Dr. Farzam and House Call Doctor Los Angeles' services may call (310) 849-7991 or visit the group's website at [http://housecalldoctorla.com.

SOURCE House Call Doctor Los Angeles