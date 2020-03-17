|
17.03.2020 21:45:00
House Call App Waives Fees and Announces New Features to Combat COVID-19
NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opear MD, a New York-based house call company, has announced a series of measures to make in-home medical diagnoses and treatment services more accessible. Through increased house calls, private organizations hope to contain the novel coronavirus, slowing and even reducing new COVID-19 cases.
Opear MD's apps ("Opear" and "Opear for Providers") enable parents and guardians to schedule house calls through a subscription pricing model. However, in light of viral escalation in the New York area, the company has announced:
- Parent subscription fees will be waived to increase accessibility
- Provider subscription fees will be waived to maximize the staff available to citizens
- Providers will be available - at their discretion - to treat adults as well as children
- The company is finalizing a ride-share partnership to help providers reach more patients
- And in upcoming weeks, it will launch new telemedicine features to further aid social distancing efforts.
The 'Opear' and 'Opear for Providers' apps are available for free download for iOS and Android.
By waiving subscription fees, the company has suspended for-profit activities; it will collect only a $150 exam fee, which goes directly to its doctors, nurse practitioners and supervised physician assistants.
"This is not a time to worry about profit, but to look out for the greater good," said Opear's founder and CEO, Michael Demetriou. "Because private organizations like Opear have the capacity to provide people access to healthcare, I believe we have a social responsibility to assist our state and health system for the sake of our fellow citizens."
Opear urges the region's doctors, advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants to join its outreach effort by signing up through the app. Applications, background checks, and license/insurance verification will be expedited whenever possible to increase provider availability.
"Opear strongly encourages people to comply with the social distancing and quarantine recommendations of the CDC and World Health Organization," continued Demetriou. "Technology gives us the means to do so more effectively than ever, and we believe it's critical to 'flattening the curve' of transmission and ensuring our hospitals have the space to treat those afflicted."
Additionally, Opear's forthcoming telemedicine features, including video calls, will further aid in social distancing and quarantining efforts. More information on the release date will be announced in the next few weeks.
Patients, parents and guardians can access more information at www.opear.com.
Providers can find more details about the application process at www.opear.com/caregivers.
Opear MD, a service line of Opear Holdings Inc., is the first app for on-demand, pediatric house calls. Serving as an extension of traditional practices, Opear MD provides in-home exams, treatment, and prescription-writing services for non-emergent illnesses. Since its launch in August 2019, Opear has served families across New York state.
Media Contact: Elysse Ciccone, Head of Marketing, eciccone@opear.com
Related Images
michael-demetriou-opear-founder.jpg
Michael Demetriou, Opear Founder and CEO
Michael Demetriou, Opear Founder and CEO
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/house-call-app-waives-fees-and-announces-new-features-to-combat-covid-19-301025707.html
SOURCE Opear MD
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag auf Erholungskurs. Der heimische Markt konnte sich nicht langfristig von seinen Abschlägen erholen. Der deutsche Leitindex wechselte mehrfach das Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Tendenz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}