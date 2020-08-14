+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt To Present at BMO Virtual Technology Summit

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) (NASDAQ: HMHC) today announced that Jack Lynch, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Abbott, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Shipman, the Company's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the BMO Virtual Technology Summit.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Logo (PRNewsFoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

The Company's fireside chat discussion is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat discussion will be available via the Company's web site at ir.hmhco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the webcast.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

CONTACT

Investor Relations
Brian S. Shipman, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations
212-592-1177
Brian.Shipman@hmhco.com 

Media Relations
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
617-351-3841
Bianca.Olson@hmhco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain statements that are not historical facts, including information regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our competitive strengths, the industry in which we operate and potential business decisions.  Those statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, major disasters or other external threats, such as COVID-19; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the federal, state and local economies and K-12 schools, including uncertainties regarding the format (in person, fully remote or hybrid) and other safety procedures schools plan to follow when they reopen in the fall; changes in state and local education funding and/or related programs, legislation and procurement processes; adverse or worsening economic trends or conditions; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products; industry cycles and trends; conditions and/or changes in the publishing industry; and other factors discussed in our news releases, public statements and/or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect, to publicly update or publicly revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-to-present-at-bmo-virtual-technology-summit-301112584.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

