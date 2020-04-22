Hoth Therapeutics to Host Shareholder Update Conference Call with Dr. Mark Poznansky to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, VaxCelerate

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced hosting a shareholder update conference call with Dr. Mark Poznansky on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. ET. Dr. Poznansky will be providing shareholders with an overview and update on VaxCelerate, a potential vaccine for COVID-19, and answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of his prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com .

Hoth Therapeutics and HaloVax, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company and special purpose subsidiary of Voltron Therapeutics, Inc., recently announced an agreement to advance VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine (SAV) platform licensed from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), designed to protect patients at risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Voltron Therapeutics, Inc. has acquired an exclusive license to this technology.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020 Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-705-6003 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6725 (International) Webcast: Archived for 90 days, http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139467

Dr. Poznansky currently serves as the Director of The Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is also an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Attending Physician in General and Transplant Infectious Diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"Hoth is honored to introduce Dr. Poznansky to its investors, particularly during this very busy time for him in this environment. Access to his insight and expertise on COVID-19, infectious disease, and potential treatments during this global pandemic is invaluable for all of us," stated Mr. Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "This conference call is a unique opportunity not just for investors, but for anyone who is interested in learning more about VaxCelerate and the process behind a race for getting a vaccine through the clinic."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. HOTH's pipeline has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma and acne. Hoth has recently entered into a Joint Development Agreement to further the development of vaccine prospects to prevent, intercept or treat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) based upon VaxCelerate, a self-assembling vaccine (SAV) platform exclusively licensed by Voltron from the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center (VIC) at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the joint venture and the preclinical development of the SAV technology for COVID-19 and the potential development of products related to COVID-19 and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "being", "will", "plan", "may", "continue", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Hoth's current expectations and various assumptions. Hoth believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Hoth's Form 10K for the period ending December 31, 2019, and Hoth's other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

