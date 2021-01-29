SMI 10’681 -1.6%  SPI 13’294 -1.5%  Dow 30’603 1.0%  DAX 13’487 -1.3%  Euro 1.0798 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’501 -1.6%  Gold 1’866 1.3%  Bitcoin 33’276 12.5%  Dollar 0.8899 0.1%  Öl 56.2 1.3% 

BX Swiss TV: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? -w-
29.01.2021 14:22:00

HotForex starts the new year with more global recognition

The award winning CFDs broker starts 2021 with two new global awards for being the Most Trusted Forex Broker and having the Best Forex Educational Resources.  

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CFD broker HotForex has received two new titles from the Global Forex Awards, "Most Trusted Forex Broker – Global" and "Best Forex Educational Resources – Global", in recognition of the company's exceptional commitment to helping its clients feel secure, supported, valued and confident at every step of their trading journey!

With over 2.5 million live accounts opened, HotForex is proud to be a trusted broker of choice around the world. They provide free negative balance protection to every client, market leading insurance up to €5,000,000 and a dedicated 24/5 support team.  The company received the award commenting: "From the start, our mission has been to provide the best customer service by maintaining a superb client centric culture. It is wonderful to have our success noticed and appreciated not just by our clients, but by some of the industry's most respected awarding bodies."

The company also received the "Best Forex Educational Resources – Global" award for providing a variety of educational resources to help traders at every level. Commenting on this win the company said: "We are aware that education is an important part of every trading journey.  Our educational resources, which include online and offline materials alongside live weekly webinars, provide our traders with everything they need to enhance their trading knowledge."      

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: "These new awards are a great way to start the new year.  We are thrilled to be recognized once again and remain committed to finding new and exciting ways to enhance our clients' trading experience."

Visit the HotForex website today to find out more about their award-winning products and services and the advantages of trading with a reliable global broker of choice.   

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 45 coveted industry awards. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions.

Risk Warning

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

Contact:  HF Markets Ltd, marketing@hotforex.com, +44-2033185978

SOURCE HotForex

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 254.00
1.28 %
Lonza Grp 576.20
1.09 %
SGS 2’758.00
0.88 %
Sika 245.90
-0.41 %
Swisscom 488.00
-0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.70
-2.32 %
CS Group 11.72
-2.38 %
Swiss Re 78.74
-2.40 %
UBS Group 12.94
-2.56 %
Zurich Insur Gr 358.10
-2.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Chinesische Autobauer im Kooperations-Fieber
08:25
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal bestätigt / EUR/USD – Hält 50er-EMA?
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
mehr

Inside Fonds

11:57
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI gibt bis zum Sitzungsende nach -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Verfrühter Blasenalarm? Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - mit Einschränkungen
Bitcoin schiesst mit Musk-Erwähnung nach oben
American Airlines mit weiterem hohen Quartalsverlust - American Airlines-Aktie springt an
SMI rutscht ab -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Tesla steigert Gewinn und Umsatz deutlich - Aktie fällt dennoch
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan bleibt trotz Corona auf Kurs
Apple-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Quartalszahlen übertreffen Prognosen
Emmi wächst organisch schneller als erwartet und bestätigt Gewinnprognose - Emmi-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Bucher-Aktie in Rot: Bucher leidet 2020 unter der Corona-Pandemie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht ab -- DAX tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen im Freitagshandel Abschläge. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit