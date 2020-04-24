+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020

Hotels Get Creative to Care for Medical Professionals in New York

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few weeks, hotels across the country have reopened their doors for a good cause: to house medical professionals leading the fight against COVID-19. Now, a few hotels in New York are partnering with ATLIST Travel to make their new guests feel extra comfortable and welcome under their roofs.

Hotels including Room Mate Grace in Manhattan and Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn have started providing refreshments and personal care items for their guests, even with limited resources and physical interaction with guests. With the help of Manhattan-based tech company ATLIST Travel, these hotels have collaborated with small businesses to deliver hundreds of care packages to medical professionals staying in their guest rooms.

Brands like CORE Foods, S.W Basics, KEHO Foods, 88 Acres, SEED Phytonutrients, Cocofloss, and Love Corn have donated products to care packages for healthcare workers. Their donations include nutritious breakfast bars, healthy protein snacks, nourishing hand salve, lip balm, and other toiletry kit basics.

Without the ability to provide room service or open their in-house facilities, hotels have found a way to welcome their guests by presenting these items in their lobbies. These grab-and-go stations have become an easy and contactless way for hotels to provide a complimentary service to their medical guests on their way to or from the hospital.

"Making guests feel truly cared for is what motivates and drives our entire industry," says Tiffany Lin, ATLIST co-founder and CEO. "Right now, those guests are doctors and nurses helping our city fight COVID-19. Our hotel partners want to do everything possible to make them feel cared for and comfortable, so that's one of the things we are helping them do right now."

In addition to care packages, some hotels are leveraging their restaurants to give back. Under the leadership of Chef Aidan O'Neal, Le Crocodile at Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg has been delivering meals daily to Woodhull Hospital in Bushwick and NYU Langone Medical Center in Sunset Park. The medical centers are just a short drive from Wythe Hotel, where their current guests are taking care of COVID-19 patients. The team has been making and delivering boxed lunches to the medical facilities since early April.

"We always strive to provide our guests with our warm, Brooklyn version of hospitality. Having been closed to the public as we house frontline healthcare workers for the past month, we have experienced a newfound pride in our work," says Jack Waddell, Assistant General Manager at Wythe Hotel. "Our new guests are truly leading this battle, and it feels great to offer them some comfort and a safe place to rest."

