Hotel Scents Gives Tips On How To Make Your Hotel Smell Good

Hotels face constant challenges to banish unwanted aromas and prevent rooms and communal areas from smelling stale. Guest perception is dramatically influenced by smell, both at a conscious and subconscious level. High footfall within a hotel introduces many different odors, not to mention those that pervade from kitchens, storage locations, and other areas.

The continual need to banish an ongoing variety of detrimental odors makes it essential that strategic steps are taken to ensure all public areas and guest rooms are filled with a scent that embodies the nature of a luxury environment. After all, nothing is more likely to reduce consumer desire to return than a less-than-fragrant aroma within a hotel complex. Add in the fact that customer reviews are instantly published to the world via a few taps on a keyboard, and the vital importance of a uniformly appealing essence becomes even more apparent.

Cleanliness Is Next To Godliness

Hotels welcome a high number of guests, something each visitor is aware of, yet doesn't want to be reminded of. The goal of all residences should be that each person feels like they're the first to step foot in their room, and this can only be achieved by a combination of impeccable cleaning, quality ventilation, strict housekeeping, and the introduction of a curated aroma via an HVAC scenting system.

Strategies to follow include the careful use of daily cleaning products. While it might seem a quick fix to use strong chemical solutions to target unwanted odors, these tend to be harsh and short-lived. Deodorizing powders for carpets should be chosen with care, as should room cleaning products. Many of these simply mask smells, rather than remove them. The key should be to use cleaning products that neutralize these odors, eliminating the smell rather than a chemically-induced and usually overwhelming smell that only serves to mask for a short period.

Ventilation Is Crucial

Natural airflow during any cleaning process is vital, and simple steps such as opening windows are very effective. A well-functioning HVAC system is also important, and hotel owners should confirm that this is serviced and cleaned regularly. Care should also be taken to ensure storage areas are well ventilated—nothing kills the attractive fragrance of freshly laundered bedding quicker than being stored in a musty room. Consideration of natural products, such as lavender within the linen room, can help combat this challenge.

When an unpleasant odor is noticed it's not only necessary to neutralize it but to remove the cause immediately. In areas where the air feels stale the use of a hotel scent diffuser can help counter this. When it comes to effectively introducing the required aromas to various areas of the hotel, there's no better way to do this than through cold air diffusion via the existing HVAC system.

Bespoke Scenting Throughout A Hotel

Such a system allows for uniform, tactical scenting within all sectors of a hotel. The benefits are plentiful, something that the most glamorous of luxury residences around the globe have embraced, with many creating their own bespoke fragrances. Examples include the Hilton and Four Seasons chains who are renowned for the glorious ambiance throughout their locations.

This curated scenting has multiple advantages, including, of course, that hotel rooms and public areas are attractive and welcoming to guests. In addition to this, the human olfactory system plays a crucial role in that of the guest experience and recollection. Smell is the only human sense that travels directly to the area of the brain that controls emotion. It forms a strong connection at a subconscious level. This drives recognition and the perception of surroundings. The right scent is a powerful medium by which to deliver a hotel's brand message, accelerating loyalty, and even increasing customer retention.

HVAC diffusers bring hotel owners the ultimate method by which to ensure the sweetest smelling hotel rooms and areas, with the added advantage of increasing customer recognition, their brand message, and the complete guest experience.

