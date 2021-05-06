Hotel Effectiveness Growth Outpaces Hotel Industry Recovery

ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The leisure travel season is heating up, and hotels are building back to full capacity. Hotel Effectiveness is rising to the challenge by helping more than 5,000 hotels return to profitability through labor optimization.

Three of the largest hotel management companies in the industry, Pyramid Hotel Group, Prism Hospitality, and Highgate Hotels have recently rolled out PerfectLabor™, the flagship product of Hotel Effectiveness. These three notable management companies add more than 260 properties to the company portfolio.

"Hotels are struggling to fill open positions even with soaring wage rates. Hotels must manage productivity to avoid staff shortages and return to profitability," said Mike Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Hotel Effectiveness.

"We needed a tool that could capture our new labor standards and help keep productivity above pre-Covid levels once hotels recover," said Isaac Hicks, executive vice president of operations finance and analytics at Pyramid Hotel Group. "Since implementing the Hotel Effectiveness PerfectLabor platform, our managers have learned new ways to manage their workforce, and we know this will tee us up for a strong recovery and prepare us for growth to come."

PerfectLabor™ combines PMS and payroll data to automate and improve productivity, eliminate excessive overtime, and reduce contract labor expense. For more than a decade, PerfectLabor has helped the hospitality industry reduce labor costs by 5%-15%.

Hotel Effectiveness has also strengthened its leadership team with two new industry veterans, Adam Glickman and Chuck Dalton. Adam Glickman joins as Vice President of Marketing. Throughout his career, Adam has led the development of multiple hospitality brands, hotel operations support tools and tech-driven businesses. Chuck Dalton takes the role of Vice President of Customer Delivery after executive roles at TravelClick, Cendyn, and Rainmaker.

Mike Martin added, "Our team has always been at the center of Hotel Effectiveness. Respected innovators like Adam and Chuck are a testament to our commitment to the success of our customers."

About Hotel Effectiveness®

Hotel Effectiveness® is the only fully integrated and complete labor optimization system designed exclusively for hotels and hotel management companies. PerfectLabor™, the flagship Hotel Effectiveness® product, helps more than 5,000 hotels across more than 80 hotel brands improve operating profit margins, eliminate labor waste and maximize productivity. Hotel Effectiveness® dynamic products are easy to use and designed for all sizes and segments of hotels and management companies. From luxury and lifestyle hotels, to conference centers, select service and extended stay, Hotel Effectiveness® helps its customers achieve 100% perfect labor costs.

To learn more about PerfectLabor™ and the rest of the company's profit-boosting products, visit HotelEffectiveness.com .

