|
09.07.2019 11:45:00
Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Markets, 2019-2024 - Key Companies are 3M Company, Nitto Denko, tesa SE, Avery Dennison, and Intertape Polymer Group
DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market by Adhesive Resin (Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PP, Polyester), Product Type (Commodity, Specialty), Application (Packaging, Consumer & DIY, Masking, Healthcare & Hygiene) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hot melt adhesive tapes market size was USD 14.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%, between 2019 and 2024.
Hot melt adhesive tapes are 100% solid adhesives, based on thermoplastic polymers with a compatible backing material, which are applied when heated at a higher temperature and get solidified on cooling. The hot melt adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, into commodity and specialty tapes.
Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of resin type, backing material, tape type, and application. Rubber is a key segment of the market, by adhesive resin type as rubber-based hot melt adhesive tapes are widely used in industrial as well as domestic applications.
The market in APAC is witnessing high growth, which is expected to continue in the near future because of the growing use of hot melt adhesive tapes in diverse applications.
The global hot melt adhesive tapes market is witnessing high growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in the APAC region. The rapid growth of the hot melt adhesive tapes market is due to the increasing demand from the packaging and medical industries.
The key companies profiled in this report are the 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada).
Major Players Profiled In This Report
- The 3M Company US
- Nitto Denko Corporation Japan
- tesa SE Germany
- Avery Dennison Corporation US
- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Canada
- Scapa Group plc UK
- TE Connectivity Ltd. Switzerland
- Shurtape Technologies, LLC US
- LINTEC Corporation Japan
- ACHEM Technology Corporation Taiwan
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market
4.2 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Adhesive Resin Type
4.3 APAC Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application and Country
4.4 Overview of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market
4.5 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market: Developed vs. Developing Countries
4.6 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market: Growing Demand From APAC
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Hot Melt Adhesive Technology
5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes in Diverse Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lower thermal Resistance Than Solvent-Based and Water-Based Adhesive Tapes
5.2.2.2 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Leading to Fluctuation in Demand for Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Packaging Market in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Use in High-Temperature Applications
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macro Indicator Analysis
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
5.4.3 Trends in the Packaging Industry
5.4.4 Economic & Demographic Indicators
6 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Adhesive Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rubber
6.2.1 SBC is the Major Rubber Resin Widely Used in Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes
6.3 Silicone
6.3.1 Excellent Performance of Silicone-Based Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes on Low Surface Energy Substrates is Expected to Drive their Demand
6.4 Others
7 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Backing Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polypropylene
7.2.1 Polypropylene as A Backing Material is Excellent for High Volume Sealing
7.3 Polyester
7.3.1 Low Absorption Properties of Polyester are Supporting Its Demand in Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes
7.4 Others
8 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Tape Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single-Sided Tape
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Double-Sided Tape
8.3.2 Transfer Tape
9 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commodity Tapes
9.2.1 Demand for Commodity Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes is Estimated to Grow in the Packaging and Retail Sectors
9.3 Specialty Tapes
9.3.1 The Growing Healthcare and Electrical & Electronic Industries are Generating Demand for Specialty Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes
10 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Packaging
10.2.1 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Have an Array of Packaging Applications
10.3 Consumer & Diy
10.3.1 Gardening, Crafting, and Small Construction & Furniture Projects are the Major Consumer & Diy Applications of Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes
10.4 Masking
10.4.1 APAC is the Largest Consumer of Masking Adhesive Tapes
10.5 Healthcare & Hygiene
10.5.1 Ease of Use and Removal, Reduced Risk of Infection, and Easy Availability are Driving the Demand
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Automotive
10.6.2 Building & Construction
10.6.3 Electrical & Electronics
11 Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.2.1 Visionary Leaders
12.2.2 Innovators
12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.2.4 Emerging Companies
12.3 Competitive Benchmarking
12.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence
12.4 Market Ranking of Key Players
12.5 Competitive Situation & Trends
12.5.1 Investment & Expansion
12.5.2 Merger & Acquisition
12.5.3 New Product Launch
13 Company Profiles
13.1 3M Company
13.2 Nitto Denko Corporation
13.3 Tesa SE
13.4 Avery Dennison Corporation
13.5 Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
13.6 Scapa Group Plc
13.7 TE Connectivity Ltd.
13.8 Lintec Corporation
13.9 Shurtape Technologies, LLC
13.10 ACHEM
13.11 Other Companies
13.11.1 Vibac Group
13.11.2 Advance Tapes International
13.11.3 American Biltrite Inc.
13.11.4 Industrias Tuk, S.A. De C.V. (Hystik Adhesive Tapes)
13.11.5 American Casting Mfg.
13.11.6 Atlas Tapes
13.11.7 Fabo S.P.A.
13.11.8 General Sealants Inc.
13.11.9 Irplast S.P.A.
13.11.10 Nar S.P.A.
13.11.11 Pitamas
13.11.12 PPM Industries
13.11.13 Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc.
13.11.14 Tape Dynasty
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvlyuj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-melt-adhesive-tapes-markets-2019-2024---key-companies-are-3m-company-nitto-denko-tesa-se-avery-dennison-and-intertape-polymer-group-300880853.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}