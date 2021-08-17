SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’625 0.3%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0749 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’786 0.4%  Bitcoin 42’052 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9127 -0.3%  Öl 69.6 -0.9% 
17.08.2021 03:45:00

Hospitality Industry Veteran Launches Company Bringing Innovative Products and Services to the Hotel Industry

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitality industry veteran Jill Dean Rigsbee announces the launch of a new company, iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group, a company that identifies and presents innovative products and services that are "a must have" for hotels, resorts, and hospitality properties to consider. iDEAL also assists businesses focused on offering innovative and exceptional products or services for hotels, resorts, clubs, and other hospitality venues to grow their organizations.

Jill Dean Rigsbee, President & Managing Principal of iDeal, is a 35-year hospitality industry veteran and principal consultant who brings expertise and a multi-million dollar sales track record to iDeal Partners Group. Through her extensive career and experience first-hand, she understands the complex relationship between owners and management companies. Jill has led business development efforts for products, services, and technology for small biz and major companies in the hospitality industry.

iDEAL presents hotels in all segments with unique products and services that are designed for the lodging industry. "We know hotels and hotels know us," says Rigsbee. "Hotel owners and operators trust iDEAL to bring them creative ideas and solutions for the emerging challenges they face. Our experienced team has decades of experience in the hospitality industry, and we are excited to bring fresh ideas to hotels, at a time when guests want it the most."

iDEAL's team of sales and marketing experts offer outsourced business development services to companies seeking to launch into or further grow their sales in the hospitality sector. iDEAL builds brand awareness in the lodging industry, and it opens doors through its valued relationships with key decision makers and stakeholders that consider and purchased products and services. This outsourced business development model allows companies to tap into iDEAL's expertise, capabilities and network while not having to incur fixed costs or expend direct effort and resources. "By tapping into iDEAL's robust services, companies generally see results faster than if they have to build it themselves," according to Rigsbee.

ABOUT iDEAL HOSPITALITY PARTNERS GROUP
iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group, based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, provides outsourced marketing and business development services for companies eager to grow sales in the hospitality sector. The iDEAL team knows the key decision makers and stakeholders that consider and purchase products for all areas of a hotel or resort. Through long-standing relationships with hotel owners and management companies, the iDEAL team presents client's innovative and unique products and services for the lodging industry to hotels and resorts throughout North and Central America and in the Caribbean. Hospitality owners, management companies and properties are introduced to unique products to boost their occupancy and repeat business.

iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group
Media Contact: Monica Martinez
info@idealhpgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospitality-industry-veteran-launches-company-bringing-innovative-products-and-services-to-the-hotel-industry-301356337.html

SOURCE iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.08.21 Sma Solar wird profitabler – Aktie bleibt schwach
16.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
16.08.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
16.08.21 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
16.08.21 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit