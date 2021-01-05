Hospital HR Directors Are Now Texting Healthcare Employee Phones With 2021 Pandemic Warnings

WARREN, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for hospitals to instantly alert their employees' mobile devices is now helping save lives. Communication companies like FastCommand have created technology that assists HR Directors and disaster teams to coordinate hospital operations directly through employee phones.

According to Kasey Sellers, Marketing Director of FastCommand, "Thousands of hospital HR teams now face new compliance guidelines that require hospitals to urgently send out notifications to all staff. This pandemic has forced HR Directors to become cyber-communication specialists to maintain staffing needs and meet new COVID-19 notification requirements. A Los Angeles hospital is now activating FastCommand to create and distribute warning letters to staff cell phones when they have been exposed to COVID-19."

Dale Bungard, Trumbull Memorial Hospital's Director of Emergency Services, said, "FastCommand's Smart Alerting tool not only helps us to notify busy employees with critical day-to-day staffing alerts but also allows us to push complex data straight to employees' mobile devices. Natural disasters, hacks, and pandemics can quickly shut down the hospitals' operations, but with FastCommand our operations are coordinated through staff phones to undertake multiple tasks, including using staff remote devices to admit patients even if the hospital computers are down."

FastCommand has patented technology that helps hospitals operate after cyber-attacks, during employee disruptions, and upon the need for disaster coordination, continuity, and endurance. FastCommand assures hospital CEO's and HR Directors that their staff can continue working during massive threats or disruptions.

Carol Snowberger, HR Director of Trumbull Memorial Hospital, said, "Trumbull Memorial HR departments require the use of FastCommand numerous times a day now. FastCommand helps the hospital endure during staffing needs in these uncertain and trying times. This is a system that all HR departments need in their arsenal, not only for compliance but for all the hospital's emergencies and staffing needs."

About FastCommand

FastCommand patented website technologies are specifically designed for critical emergency HR situations. This innovative continuity technology helps communications endure even during website overload or phone collapse. The tools are used by non-technical staff during many threats that can quickly occur in institutions large or small. FastCommand has public safety teams available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

For More Information Visit:

https://www.fastcommand.com

https://www.fastcommand.com/docs/FastCommandHospitals.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2rxRbTiDAk&feature=youtu.be

https://www.fastcommand.com/getpage.php?name=Pandemic_Alerts

Contact:

Kasey Sellers

FastHealth Corporation

FastCommand

288432@email4pr.com

https://www.fastcommand.com

205-752-5050, Ext. 110

Carol Snowberger

HR Director

Trumbull Memorial Hospital

https://www.trumbullregional.org

330-841-9011

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hospital-hr-directors-are-now-texting-healthcare-employee-phones-with-2021-pandemic-warnings-301200879.html

SOURCE FastCommand