16.12.2020 04:00:00

Hospital Group BDMS Partners with Plug and Play to Accelerate its Innovation Capabilities to become the Medical Hub of Asia Pacific

BANGKOK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Plc (BDMS), one of the most prestigious hospital networks in the Asia-Pacific region, announces its partnership with Silicon Valley-based innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Center to develop innovation for new paradigm of medical treatment.

From left to right: Ms. Patcharin Boonyarungsun, Ph.D., Director of Quality Management & Innovation, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL, Mr. Shawn Dehpanah, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Innovation APAC at Plug and Play Tech Center, Ms. Poramaporn Prasarttong-osoth, M.D, President, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL., and CEO Group 1, Bangkok Hospital, Ms. Tanya Tongwaranan, Program Manager Thailand at Plug and Play Tech Center

Through this partnership, BDMS intends to leverage Plug and Play's global ecosystem to identify the latest cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation across its business units to provide advanced healthcare services with Thai hospitality for excellent experience.

"We believe that a strong global network enables us to move forward more effectively. Plug and Play's global community helps open new doors to accelerate innovations to improve and add value to our products and services. The excellent combination of advanced medical technology and digitalization will bring substantial value to provide better care through state-of-the-art technology," said Ms. Poramaporn Prasarttong-osoth, M.D, President, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL., and CEO Group 1, Bangkok Hospital.

As one of the Top 5 private hospital operators in the world by market capitalization, BDMS continues to drive innovation with four key strategies to: Improve Operational Efficiency, Enhance Excellent Patient Experience, Integrate Value-based Healthcare Service and Reform to Smart Hospital System.

"We are very excited to have BDMS joined the Health track of our Thailand Smart Cities program. The engagement of BDMS will provide them access to the best digital health startups in the world and giving them visibility across industries," said Mr. Shawn Dehpanah, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Innovation APAC of Plug and Play Tech Center.

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform that brings together the best startups with the world's largest corporations to explore new ideas, mentor, learn, and innovate together.

BDMS joins Plug and Play with 7 corporations in their Thailand Smart Cities Program, including Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group), PTT Group Plc, Thaioil, K.E. Group, Filinvest Development Corporation, and Bangchak. 

About BDMS

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) is one of the most prestigious hospital networks in the Asia-Pacific region. BDMS manage 48 hospitals many of which are international accredited.

With the global ranking, BDMS offers world-class medical care and treatment to both local and international patients. BDMS Wellness Clinic as one of the BDMS healthcare provider network also provide healthcare facilities, with the advanced technology that allows physicians to accurately predict future health issues and prevent disease while enhancing mental and physical performance and -- most important -- quality of life. For more information, visit https://www.bdms.co.th/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in 32 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over US$9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplayapac.com/smart-cities

SOURCE Plug and Play APAC

