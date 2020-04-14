Hospital Grade Disinfectant Approved Offering Protection Against Deadly COVID-19, Coronavirus and Other Deadly Respiratory Viruses

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Pharmaceutical Group announced today that they will be the exclusive US distributor of the new cleaning product, Quat-Shot™, a hospital grade disinfectant with a quaternary ammonium formulation. This ready-to-use formula is recommended for use on hard, nonporous surfaces and is expected to inactivate the coronavirus when used appropriately according to the directions on the label. Quat-Shot™ is a disinfectant formula approved by Health Canada (DIN#02243546) for use in the fight against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

"We are grateful that Health Canada has responded with urgency to public demand for help in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Health Canada's approval of Quat-Shot™ disinfectant, a product that can be used to slow the spread of the coronavirus and hopefully help to reduce the horrible impact of the current global pandemic," said William Berman, President and CEO. "Goldman Pharmaceutical Group is doing everything we can to help in the effort to slow the spread of this terrible virus. We are very proud to do our part in the fight against this dreaded disease."

Quat-Shot™ is designed specifically as a general non-acid multipurpose cleaner and disinfectant for use in homes, hospitals, long-term care centers, schools, hotels, and restaurants, as well as for use in industrial and commercial environments, such as airliners, cruise ships, food processing establishments, kennels, veterinarian offices, and animal hospitals.

This multi-purpose disinfectant with active ingredient quaternary ammonium, is a cleaner-disinfectant with a unique chemistry intended for uses that include veterinary practices, animal care facilities, and animal laboratories. Quat-Shot™ is also effective against other viruses, including Canine Parvovirus and Feline Calicivirus.

"Quat-Shot™ is a broad spectrum virucidal as a hard surface disinfectant that is expected to inactivate the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)," explains a scientist who formulated the product. "The virucidal data conclusion under the conditions of a recent scientific investigation prove that Quat-Shot™ was virucidal for Hepatitis A Virus (HAV), Avian Influenza A Virus (H3N2), Avian Influenza Virus Type A (H9N2), Human Coronavirus, Rabies, Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Poliovirus Type 1, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1), Canine Parvovirus, Rhinovirus Type 39, Rotovirus, SARS Associated Coronavirus, Paramyxovirus (Mumps), Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus (BVDV), Feline Calicivirus and Norwalk Virus according to criteria established by Health Canada for registration and labeling of a disinfectant product as a virucide."

About Coronaviruses

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people such as with MERS-CoV , SARS-CoV , and now with this new virus (named SARS-CoV-2).

On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a "a public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC). On January 31, 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency (PHE) for the United States to aid the nation's healthcare community in responding to COVID-19. Also on January 31 , the President of the United States signed a presidential proclamation and created the Presidential coronavirus Task Force.

Source and Spread of Virus

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is a beta coronavirus, like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, both of which have their origins in bats. The sequences from U.S. patients are similar to the one that China initially posted, suggesting a likely single, recent emergence of this virus from an animal reservoir. Early on, many of the patients in the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread. Person-to-person spread has been reported outside China, including in the United States and other countries. Chinese officials report that sustained person-to-person spread in the community is occurring in China.

Outbreaks of novel virus infections among people are always of public health concern. The risk from these outbreaks depends on characteristics of the virus, including how well it spreads between people, the severity of resulting illness, and the medical or other measures available to control the impact of the virus (for example, vaccine or treatment medications).

The potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is high, both globally and to the United States. The fact that this disease has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread is concerning. These factors meet two of the criteria of a pandemic.

Refer to the CDC website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for more information.

About Health Canada

Health Canada is the Federal department responsible for helping Canadians maintain and improve their health, while respecting individual choices and circumstances. Health Canada believes that prevention and health promotion can hold health care costs down and improve quality of life in the long term. To this end, the Department is committed to meeting the challenges of tomorrow by supporting research and fostering partnerships with researchers across the country and the world. We also work collaboratively with the provinces and territories to test ways in which the Canadian health care system can be improved and ensure its sustainability for the future. https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/corporate/about-health-canada.html

About Goldman Pharmaceutical Group

Goldman Pharmaceutical Group is concerned with the overall health and well being of people and animals. GPG develops and markets products dedicated to human and animal health and safety. The company's markets disinfectants, diagnostic test kits to detect virus bacteria, allergens, and over-the-counter pet treatments. Goldman Pharmaceutical Group is a leader in contract manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, wound care and disinfectants. They started as a pharmaceutical repacking company focusing mainly on private labeling. Their mission is to continuously innovate and bring new products to market within the medical and pharmaceutical industries, while upholding and creating strong relationships with their clientele and the public. http://goldmanpharma.com/

