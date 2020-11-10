|
Hospital Beds Markets, 2025 - Leading Players are Arjo, Gendron, Hillrom, Invacare and Midmark
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Beds: Impact of COVID-19 and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for hospital beds and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.
For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 to 2025. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
The Report Includes:
- 31 data tables and 23 additional tables
- Comprehensive overview of the global markets for hospital beds industry and its sub-segments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2018 and 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Estimation of the current/potential market size for hospital beds and market share analysis based on the type of care, type of hospital beds, end users and geographical regions
- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global hospital beds market
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Middle East and Africa
- Insights into the current market trends, opportunities and restraints, regulatory framework, and distribution chain analysis/value chain for the hospital beds market
- Assessment of industry competitiveness among the manufacturers and distributors of hospital beds, their competitive landscape, global rankings, and major marketing strategies such as partnership, collaboration, acquisition and product launch
- Profile descriptions of leading market participants, including Arjo, Gendron Inc., Hillrom, Invacare Corp. and Midmark Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Hospital Beds
- History of Hospital Beds
- Regulatory Scenario
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
- Production Capacity for Medical Supplies Addressing COVID-19
- Impact on Supply Chain of Medical Devices
- Impact on Production of Medical Devices in Middle East and Africa
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assessment
- Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Increasing Number of Hospitals
- Increasing Number of Medical Emergencies
- Increasing Geriatric Population
- Market Restraints
- High Cost and Maintenance of Automated Hospital Beds
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Trend of Home Care
- Macroeconomic Indicators
Chapter 6 Market Factor Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Model
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Intensity of Rivalry
- Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Product Development
- Manufacturing
- Marketing and Sales
- Post-Sales Services
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Care
- Global Market for Hospital Beds by Type of Care
- Acute Care
- Long-Term Care
- Psychiatric and Bariatric Care
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type
- Global Market for Hospital Beds by Type
- Electric
- Semi-electric
- Manual
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End User
- Global Market for Hospital Beds by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Hospital Beds by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Rankings
- Global Hospital Bed Market Insights
- Recent Developments in the Hospital Bed Market
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Amico Group Of Companies
- Arjo
- Gendron Inc.
- Hillrom Services Inc.
- Invacare Corp.
- Linet
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Midmark Corp.
- Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.
- Stryker
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icvixn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
