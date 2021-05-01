SMI 11’022 -0.5%  SPI 14’179 -0.6%  Dow 33’875 -0.5%  DAX 15’136 -0.1%  Euro 1.0983 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’975 -0.6%  Gold 1’769 -0.1%  Bitcoin 52’106 7.0%  Dollar 0.9130 0.5%  Öl 67.3 -1.9% 

01.05.2021 02:10:00

Hospital and Long-Term Care Associations Welcome Long-Term Care Commission Report

TORONTO, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - On behalf of Ontario's hospitals and long-term care homes, we thank Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission for its efforts preparing the final report released today. We also thank the residents and families who shared their experiences. As associations, we are closely reviewing the findings and will be consulting with our respective members in the short time ahead.

The pandemic has revealed systemic vulnerabilities in Ontario's health care system, and we must learn from them. In the face of this unprecedented challenge, many hospitals and long-term care homes forged strong partnerships that have shown us the value of collaboration. Building on this foundation, we are committed to working together closely toward a better-connected system that reimagines support for our most vulnerable seniors and gives them the care they need and deserve.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

﻿

