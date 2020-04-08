Horse Saddle Shop uses 3D printer farm to produce much needed face shields for the medical community.

BREMEN, Ind., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horse Saddle Shop, the premiere worldwide saddle provider, has suspended producing their very popular EZ Saddle Fit Tool so that they can print much needed face shields for the medical community. As Chuck Klockow, owner of Horse Saddle Shop said "It was an easy decision to stop producing our Saddle Fit Tools and dedicate our printers to print face shields. There is a definite shortage and I'm happy to help protect those on the front line in any way I can." Horse Saddle Shop has dedicated their 3 larger 3D printers to print face shield parts full time. Each printer can print close to 2 shields every hour. They plan to have their printers printing from dusk until dawn.

There is a definite need of face shields across the United States, with the National Institute of Health (NIH) having an approved design that anyone with a 3D Printer can download and print. Horse Saddle Shop is working with Swedish Covenant Hospital Foundation which assembles, sterilizes and distributes the face shields to hospitals in the Northern Indiana and Chicago area. If you are interested in partnering Horse Saddle Shop in this needed endeavor, you can contact Chuck Klockow by emailing info@HorseSaddleShop.com

