08.04.2020 04:00:00

Horse Saddle Shop uses 3D printer farm to produce much needed face shields for the medical community.

BREMEN, Ind., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horse Saddle Shop, the premiere worldwide saddle provider, has suspended producing their very popular EZ Saddle Fit Tool so that they can print much needed face shields for the medical community. As Chuck Klockow, owner of Horse Saddle Shop said "It was an easy decision to stop producing our Saddle Fit Tools and dedicate our printers to print face shields. There is a definite shortage and I'm happy to help protect those on the front line in any way I can." Horse Saddle Shop has dedicated their 3 larger 3D printers to print face shield parts full time. Each printer can print close to 2 shields every hour. They plan to have their printers printing from dusk until dawn.

There is a definite need of face shields across the United States, with the National Institute of Health (NIH) having an approved design that anyone with a 3D Printer can download and print. Horse Saddle Shop is working with Swedish Covenant Hospital Foundation which assembles, sterilizes and distributes the face shields to hospitals in the Northern Indiana and Chicago area. If you are interested in partnering Horse Saddle Shop in this needed endeavor, you can contact Chuck Klockow by emailing info@HorseSaddleShop.com

 

SOURCE Horse Saddle Shop, Inc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 39.39
6.23 %
CieFinRichemont 55.24
5.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 336.30
4.34 %
Givaudan 3'138.00
4.11 %
Swiss Re 76.82
3.75 %
SGS 2'248.00
0.90 %
Nestle 103.90
-0.06 %
Novartis 82.80
-0.60 %
Alcon 49.96
-2.23 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-3.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07.04.20
Gold vor neuen Hochs
07.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.04.20
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
07.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
07.04.20
SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum bleibt der Dollar schwach - zum Franken unter 0,97
Schmolz+Bickenbach schlägt sechs neue Verwaltungsräte zur Wahl vor - S+B-Aktie steigt
Wisekey lanciert Sicherheits-App für Corona-Zeit - Wisekey-Aktie verliert
Infineon-Aktie klettert kräftig: Infineon schliesst Cypress-Kauf ab
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Erholungstendenz bleibt intakt
Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Apple liefert Gesichtsschutz für medizinisches Personal - Anleger begeistert
Samsung rechnet infolge steigender Chip-Nachfrage mit Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Plus
HUGO BOSS-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: HUGO BOSS will in Corona-Krise auf Dividende verzichten
Aktien Schweiz Eröffnung: Aufwärtstrend hält an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht tiefer in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. Die Wall Street brach ihre Erholungsrally ab. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB