22.07.2020 12:05:00

Horrison Resources Paving Its Path For Successful and Innovative Agarwood Products

HONG KONG, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horrison Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:HRSR), a company that engages in exploring opportunities within the agriculture and timber industries to fulfill its mission of greening the earth and tackling climate crisis has been working tirelessly towards planting, growing, researching, developing and cultivating plants with focus placed on the Aquilaria species across the Asia regions while conserving the nature habitat of these plants in a most sustainable and environmentally friendly manner possible.

Mr. Yap, the CEO of Horrison Resources, aspires to lead the company into developing a wide range of innovative Agarwood products for consumers in pursuit of luxury, health and wellness lifestyle, in line with the rising popularity of consumers showing an increasing preference for participating and indulging in experiences that promote their mental and physical well-being.

Agarwood is one of the world's rarest and most expensive natural ingredients and can be pricier than gold. It contains plenty of scientifically proven medicinal properties and health benefits, and is believed to aid spiritual and emotional well-being. The wonderfully rich scent of Agarwood is so captivating it is used as base note in luxury fragrances such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Tom Ford, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and more. "Shumukh" by Mr Asghar Adam Ali, the most expensive perfume in the world features Agarwood in its ingredient is on sale for $1.29million

The company is working with various industry experts to fine tune in-depth plans on product development, market testing and commercialization of the Agarwoood in all its form and by-products whilst ensuring the products and processes are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. Meanwhile, the company continues to monitor the growth and health condition of the recently acquired Aquilaria trees closely and reassures that the trees are indeed healthy and strong.

Disclaimer: The contents contained herein are for informational purposes only. This is not an investment advice nor should be treated as a substitute for services of a certified financial advisor. Any reliance placed upon the information provided in this document, and the appropriateness of opinions, assumptions and qualifications used, is a matter for the reader's own commercial judgement. The company is in no respects making any guarantee of profits or of protections against loss or realization of any gain from investment made with the company.

The company currently does not have any profits or revenue nor can it confirm that it will have profits or revenue in the future.

 

