SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’216 0.1%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0836 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’869 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20’152 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8864 0.0%  Öl 50.0 -1.5% 
22.12.2020 08:24:00

Horrison Resources Acquires 2,000 More Aquilaria Trees

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horrison Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:HRSR) has successfully acquired 2,000 more Aquilaria trees as part of its effort to combine long term financial growth of the company and to tackle climate crisis. HRSR now has a total of 3,000 Aquilaria trees.

Mr. Yap, CEO of HRSR, anticipates that the benefit from the acquisition will come not only from the price of the cut Agarwood, but from the growth of the Agarwood trees themselves. The products made of and from Agarwood are still rare which indicates Agarwood will not suffer from devaluation after long term storage. As a collectible commodity, Agarwood is able to maintain its value and has low decay rate. The longer it is stored the more valuable it is. Each and every part of the tree, namely: leaf, flower, fruit, trunk, branch, skin and root, has its own value. Mr. Tony Yap is confident that the future market of Agarwood is immeasurable. Combine the aforementioned with skilful interventions of experienced managers and industry experts, the profitability and sustainability can be maximised.

Mr. Yap is confident that the acquisition of 2,000 Aquilaria trees would deliver strong and steady long term value and ultimate growth to the company and its shareholders. Timber investments such as Agarwood trees offer great hedge against inflation uncorrelated to either stocks of bonds thereby secure long term value of the company's portfolio. Agarwood trees allow for flexibility of harvesting more when prices are high and less when prices are low which render Agarwood trees to continue grow independent of the pace of economic activity. HRSR is optimistic that said acquisition will bring about environmental, economic and social benefits whilst providing steady profits to all shareholders/investors.

Disclaimer: The contents contained herein are for informational purposes only. This is not an investment advice nor should be treated as a substitute for services of a certified financial advisor. Any reliance placed upon the information provided in this document, and the appropriateness of opinions, assumptions and qualifications used, is a matter for the reader's own commercial judgement. The company is in no respects making any guarantee of profits or of protections against loss or realization of any gain from investment made with the company.

The company currently does not have any profits or revenue nor can it confirm that it will have profits or revenue in the future.

Website: www.hrsr.us

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horrison-resources-acquires-2-000-more-aquilaria-trees-301197315.html

SOURCE Horrison Resources Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 537.00
0.04 %
ABB 24.07
-0.29 %
Givaudan 3’677.00
-0.54 %
Lonza Grp 551.00
-1.01 %
Part Grp Hldg 988.20
-1.04 %
CieFinRichemont 77.82
-2.80 %
CS Group 10.86
-2.86 %
Novartis 78.19
-2.88 %
LafargeHolcim 46.58
-2.98 %
Swiss Re 80.04
-3.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
21.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Streamingdienstleister
21.12.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Ausbruch im zweiten Anlauf möglich / Facebook – Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Erster Impfstoff für die EU: Zulassung für BioNTech/Pfizer-Präparat - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen
Bitcoin fällt unter jüngsten Rekordstand
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Roche erzielt positive Studien-Ergebnisse mit Faricimab bei Augenkrankheit - Aktie dennoch leichter
Schweizer Apothekenmarkt - Wer hat die Nase vorn?
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp
EMA genehmigt Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer
ARYZTA-Aktie verliert: Neuer ARYZTA-Verwaltungsrat lehnt Angebot von Elliott einstimmig ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierungsversuch bei SMI und DAX erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag mit kleinen Gewinnen erwartet, der DAX dürfte laut vorbörslichen Indikationen ebenfalls etwas höher in den Handel gehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Dienstag geschwächt. Auch an der Wall Street zeigten sich Anleger verunsichert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit