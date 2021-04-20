Hormuzd Y. Rassam is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FARMINGTON, N.M., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormuzd Y. Rassam is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional for his professional excellence and outstanding achievements in the consulting industry.

Having led an impressive career for 59 years, Dr. Hormuzd Y. Rassam has gained a commendable reputation for his professional excellence in consulting, engineering, and education. He is a retired consulting executive, having most recently served as the head of the business program and professor at Highland University and professor of engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. Prior to this, Dr. Rassam began his career as a faculty member at Fort Lewis College and a research and faculty assistant at Colorado State University throughout the 1960s. Committed to furthering his professional development, Dr. Rassam also served as a master planner of two school districts with Colwan College at Farmington and head of business at San Juan College in 1972. He is also proud to have served as president of a consulting, architectural, engineering and planning firm, in which he specialized in government buildings and banks. In addition to his engineering and consulting experience, he is licensed contractor and real estate broker.



Raised in Iraq, Dr. Rassam excelled in engineering and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science

from the College of Engineering and worked for the Iraq Petroleum Company from 1955 to 1958. After relocating to the United States, in 1960, he graduated from the University of Michigan, where he earned a Master of Science in Engineering. In 1969, he obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from Colorado State University. Always striving for excellence, Dr. Rassam completed postdoctoral studies in scientific advancement at Stanford University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Denver.



An active member of the engineering field, Dr. Rassam maintains an active life membership with the National Society of Professional Engineers and serves as a life fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers. In addition, he is affiliated with the Knights of the Columbus, the Elks Club, the American Society of Engineering Education, Delta Mu Delta Business Society, University of Michigan Alumni Association, Colorado State University Alumni Association and his local Chamber of Commerce.



As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. Rassam have earned numerous accolades, including the Iraq Lectorium Company Award for Student Excelling and various honor society Features.



